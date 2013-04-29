On the biggest day of his life, West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith was eager to prove his critics wrong.

It was the first day of the NFL draft and Smith was the biggest name in attendance—Heisman runner-up Manti Te’o decided to skip the draft entirely, likely as part of his effort to lay low after the embarrassing revelation that his late girlfriend never actually existed. Smith had a dazzling career at West Virginia, which pushed him to the top of the 2013 QB draft class, but there were whispers about his ability to transition to the pros. He did himself no favors at February’s NFL combine in Indianapolis, but was able to re-establish himself as a top pick with a solid pro day in March. Still, one well-regarded scout said that Smith lacked “the football savvy, work habits and focus to cement a starting job and could drain energy from a QB room,” and ESPN "draftologist" Mel Kiper Jr. had the young QB falling out of the first round entirely.

Smith took to Twitter to rebut his critics, thanking the “so called ‘experts’ who say I can't be an NFL QB” for helping to light a fire underneath him. He promised that Thursday—the day of the first round of the draft—would “be a special day,” but that “the work has only begun.”

Against that backdrop, Smith stood on stage with all the other top prospects, preparing to find out where they would begin their NFL careers. Decked out in a black suit with red accent stitching, Smith looked virtually identical to all the other meticulously dressed young men standing next to him, except he had made one small mistake. It wasn’t the slightly off-kilter tie, or the large gold eagle necklace, but rather his suit. Smith, in his eagerness to impress, had committed a cardinal sin, the one thing that differentiates a novice from a pro: He had buttoned the bottom button of his jacket.