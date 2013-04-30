2) What is the United States doing? In August 2011, the Obama Administration called for Assad to step down. The administration also announced sanctions against the Syrian government, but couldn’t get the Russians and Chinese to go along with a Security Council resolution on sanctions. In 2012, the administration began sending humanitarian and later “non-lethal” aid to the opposition, including trucks and communications equipment. This year, the administration began training opposition forces, and there have been reports that the Central Intelligence Agency is working to provide arms, but American aid, along with that from Arab countries and Turkey, has not been enough to tilt the contest in the opposition’s favor. At best, it has contributed to a bloody stalemate.

In August 2012, President Obama warned Assad that if he used chemical weapons in the civil war, he would be crossing a “red line.” In December, he reiterated that the regime’s use of chemical weapons would be “totally unacceptable” and would lead to “consequences.” When first the British and French and then five days later the Israelis warned that Syria was using chemical weapons, administration spokesmen initially downplayed their reports. On April 23, the same day the Israelis announced their findings, White House Press spokesman Jay Carney said that the administration had “not come to the conclusion” that chemical weapons had been used. But two days later, the White House released a letter saying that “our intelligence community does assess with varying degrees of confidence” that the Syrian regime had used the deadly toxin Sarin.

That is what the administration has done. But it remains unclear what it is up to. At first glance, the administration appears to be doing what it can to avoid taking any further action in Syria. First, there is the timing of intelligence announcement. Had the intelligence community really been uncertain on April 23 of Syria’s use of chemical weapons, but changed its mind only two days later? Or was the administration sitting on the intelligence findings in the hope that it would not be pressured to act? Then there is administration’s take on the findings. Was there continuing uncertainty among intelligence officials? California Senator Dianne Feinstein, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that intelligence officials had expressed more confidence in their findings than the White House had suggested they had in its letter.

The White House letter itself was a model of equivocation. That included its grammar. The letter declared that “only credible and corroborated facts that provide us with some degree of certainty can guide our decision-making.” “Corroborated facts” are like “visual photographs” or “dental toothpastes.” The letter said that what would finally prove that Assad had crossed the line was a “comprehensive United Nations investigation.” But the U.N. has had a team of investigators in Cyprus ready to leave for Syria on a moment’s notice to conduct on-site inspections. Assad has predictably refused to allow them in, and is unlikely to do so in the future. If it’ll take a UN inspection to justify American intervention, America will not have to act.

The Obama administration could be carrying out a clever feint. It might be pretending to dither and equivocate in order to lull the Assad regime into letting down its air defenses. Or it may be quietly conducting further intelligence investigations to make extra-sure that the United States doesn’t repeat the mistakes on weapons of mass destruction that it made in Iraq. But from all appearances, it looks very much like the administration is dithering, that it is doing whatever it can not to carry out the threat that it had made last year.