Knife violence holds a special place in movies, too. The horror genre in particular has evinced a peculiar lack of interest in handguns and made the knife into the prime instrument of terror. From the time that Janet Leigh was stabbed to death on screen in 1960, the scariest Hollywood killer has always been the one brandishing a butcher knife. Yet despite its status as a cultural icon, despite its role in violence against (and by) women, the knife hasn’t been seen as a social problem for more than fifty years. After the stabbings at Lone Star College failed to occasion much outcry, the criminologist James Alan Fox explained to USA Today that "knives just don't create that same sense of fear" as guns.

What knife regulation does exist in the U.S. dates back to a time when knife violence was associated not with jealous spouses but unruly teenagers. Movies such as Blackboard Jungle and Rebel Without a Cause (both released in 1955) stoked fears of stiletto-wielding toughs roaming the streets, jabbing at strangers just for kicks. When knives were viewed as a public rather than private menace, the public felt that they should be subject to government controls. Congress passed the Switchblade Act in 1958. The law banned the interstate commerce in knives that open automatically, with the press of a button or the flip of a latch, and later amendments halted sales of "ballistic knives," where the blade can be fired off from the hilt like a projectile.

In recent years, though, lobbying from the industry-based American Knife and Tool Institute, along with pressure from a more grassroots organization called Knife Rights—one of its mottos is "The Second Front in Defense of the Second Amendment"—has led to minor rollbacks of knife restrictions at both the federal and state levels. In 2009, the Obama Administration tried to extend the prohibitions of the Switchblade Act to include any knife that could be flipped open one-handed. Later that year, an amendment to the Switchblade Act, drafted by the knife-rights activists, made these knives exempt from regulation as long as they contain "a spring, detent, or other mechanism designed to create a bias toward closure"—in other words, as long as you have to expend some effort to expose the blade.

Knife-control measures have a way of foundering on such details. What differentiates a dangerous knife from a simple kitchen implement? Federal law has long focused on the question of how a knife is unsheathed, but some states have seen the length or width of a blade as a proxy for its risk to the public. (If the TSA does suspend the rule against knives, airline passengers would still only be allowed to carry pocketknives that are less than 2.4 inches long and half an inch wide.) Other regulations consider how the knife is shaped, with two-edged, pointy designs deemed more dangerous than other kinds.

This morass of metrics hints at how hard it would be to scale back knife violence, if Americans ever grew keen to do so. The effort to enact gun control may have pushed legislators to heights of disingenuousness, but the problem with guns is straightforward: Every firearm, from a Saturday night special to an assault rifle, is designed to kill or maim. When it comes to the most ancient tool in human history, however, there is no easy way to dice the continuum of danger that runs from butter knife to Bowie knife. Other countries have tried to quit their guns cold turkey, the way a person might attempt to give up cigarettes. But we’ll never give up our knives, at least not all of them.

