But the face of venality will always be Judas Iscariot. The money handler of the Apostles, he is commonly depicted in Passion plays as receiving his silver pieces in a purse. Even if his grasp on Christian virtue left something to be desired, Judas was an exceptional bag man because he possessed an early understanding of both the usefulness of hard currency and the desirability of a stylish tote. To this day, the Iscariot Special prevails over every other type of subornment. It’s endlessly versatile, liquid, and difficult to trace. There is the problem of inflation, though—you couldn’t buy a notary public these days for thirty coins, let alone the betrayal of God’s son. How do you deliver enough tribute to be influential, but remain discreet?

The medium really is the message when it comes to the art of the cash gift. One can’t simply wheel around a pushcart of bills like some victim of Weimar hyperinflation, after all. There exists a hierarchy of stature and sophistication among the diverse modes of delivery. For instance, as the parliamentary coalition of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh looked poised to crumble over the 2008 Indo-U.S. nuclear deal, “two chests containing cash,” reportedly around $2.5 million in rupees, were used to secure the loyalty of defecting MPs—a rather unwieldy manner of transport that suggests an unprofessional reliance on low-denomination bills.

This is among the many reasons that, as a monetary receptacle, the suitcase knows no rival. When no less a gangster than the late Hugo Chavez sought to boost the chances of his preferred presidential candidate in Argentina, eventual winner Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, he allegedly sent a suitcase with $800,000 of his finest petrodollars to her campaign. As a purveyor of Third-World greed, though, Chavez can’t hope to compete with Viktor Kozeny, a colorful investor nicknamed “The Pirate of Prague.” In 1997, Kozeny conspired with handbag kingpin Frederic Bourke to furnish certain members of the Azerbaijani government with “suitcases stuffed with cash”—in press accounts, such money seems always to be stuffed into things, never placed or put—in exchange for control of a state-run oil company. The scam was just far-fetched enough to work, but one of their fleeced investors was the former Senator George Mitchell. Some crimes are too brazen to go unnoticed, even when concealed behind the worldly refinement of the suitcase.

Even firmer limitations apply to the lowly envelope. Its middle-man status is a double-edged sword: Less cumbersome and—dare I say it?—clichéd than the suitcase, it still retains a little more formal cachet than the plastic shopping bag full of dough; falling short of the classic appeal of the former, however, it also lacks the trashy verve of the latter. There is something unmistakably Junior Varsity about the envelope, a whiff of the paltry. What’s the fun of seducing an elected official away from his duties if, in so doing, you yourself end up looking like a pettifogging postal clerk? The method may be undergoing a renaissance as the preferred conveyance of the would-be fixers of the New York City mayoral race, and of course holds the benefit of being very inconspicuous. As a form of bribery, however, it will always be defined by the Greek system of fakelaki (“little envelopes”), a tradition of minor payoffs to doctors and civil servants so piddling and ubiquitous that it is rarely treated as a crime.

Finally we reach the simple sack. Unashamed, unpretentious, unevolved since the time of Judas, it is the calling card of thwarted, low-level bureaucrats from the outer suburbs. An attaché case of dirty money will buy a fleet of German submarines; a grocery bag of the same might not even get you a few taxi licenses. Attempting to rig an election, or purchase drilling rights, or supply a revolutionary militia out of canvas satchels would be like bidding on the Mona Lisa with fives and tens. Sure, you could offer it, but what self-respecting vendor would accept? And yet there must be a bribe, and a bag, for every man, no matter how inconsequential. There is something fitting about the Pentagon’s firefighting potentate in Afghanistan being bought off with a backpack—something just.