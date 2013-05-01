You’re a local government. You have a mostly minority population in an impoverished post-industrial area. You’re in debt by the billions, but paying it off would require taxes that residents can't afford. But wait, you’re in luck! Or maybe you’re out of luck? Either way, get ready: You’re about to get taken over.

America right now has a case of takeover fever. To solve decades-old, intractable financial problems, larger governments are eating small governments. States are taking over failing schools. Counties are absorbing city police departments. And governors are confiscating mayoral powers.

In March, in the largest takeover in American history, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder sacked Detroit, adding America's symbol of urban decline to the Republican governor’s portfolio of five cities already under his control. Tennessee and Virginia are confiscating poor-performing schools from local boards, and New Jersey just took over its third school district: Camden, the poorest and most dangerous city in the U.S.—which also just lost its police department to the county, by the way. Next door in Philadelphia, the school district has been run by Pennsylvania since 2001, and the state capital, Harrisburg, is now run by a “receiver” with full takeover powers.

The takeovers include the unilateral ability to sell off public assets, rewrite employee contracts without collective bargaining, fire employees without regard for civil service, and restructure debt. Private consultants become de facto cabinet officials. School boards, mayors, and city councils may continue to exist, but they are useless, their power usurped by appointed officials with long titles: financial managers, emergency managers, chief operating officers.