The real issue, however, is that the public interest community may not have had a better option. Crawford would never have made it through the Senate, having made a bitter enemy out of the powerful wireless industry. And Wheeler, unlike other rumored candidates like Obama policy brain Karen Kornbluh and sitting FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, is likely on his last job: He won’t be positioning himself to maintain potentially lucrative relationships in the future, like some advocates have suspected of Genachowski (all he’s done so far is join the Aspen Institute). That leaves him free to aggressively regulate, which advocates argue Genachowski failed to do in the areas of net neutrality and broadband competition, largely ceding the FCC’s authority over Internet communication as the phone system moves from copper wires to Internet protocol.

“Send us no scholar,” wrote Public Knowledge’s Harold Feld in March. “Send us no visionary to lead us into the promised land of gigabit broadband, nor an ideologue wedded to a philosophy. Send us no seekers of grand bargains or painful compromises. Instead, send us someone who likes to get their hands dirty.”

Will he though?

Open-Internet advocates—those who worry about the FCC’s continuing strength and relevance—should take some solace from the blog post in which Wheeler laid out his support for AT&T’s proposed merger with T-Mobile, arguing that a bigger AT&T could’ve been confined by a consent decree in the public interest. “Absent a new vehicle the regulation of marketplace behavior that has characterized telecom regulation for almost a century is headed towards the same fate as the dial tone—another fatality of digital zeroes and ones,” he wrote.

It’s clear that’s something Wheeler doesn’t want to happen. And maybe he’ll be able to come up with a new solution to prevent it.