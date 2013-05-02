Not really. A liberal staunchly opposed to a ban on late-term abortions on grounds that such a ban would open the door to additional restrictions on abortion rights is every bit as reactionary in defense of a status quo perceived to be favorable as a conservative who opposes broader background checks on grounds that more restrictions on guns will follow. Move to “chained CPI” for cost-of-living increases in Social Security payments? Absolutely out of the question for the Left, a first step toward dismantling the program altogether. (Here, it looks like Hirschman actually does have the “slippery slope” argument covered, in his category of “jeopardy.”)

To say that conservatives are more vested in the status quo and resist its reform by means of “the rhetoric of reaction” is to miss just how vested progressives are in the status quo of the administrative state, and just how they respond to “conservative” reform: not necessarily on the narrow merits of the proposal, but as an attempt to roll back hard-won gains. They may call conservatives reactionary, but that’s how they’re behaving themselves.

So it is that we find the rhetoric of reaction on both sides—though of course progressives tend to be more adept at calling it out on conservatives than vice versa, probably because conservatives are wary of legitimizing the charge of “reactionism.” Hirschman understood this, and as Sunstein notes, tried to change his book title to “The Rhetoric of Intransigence.” The publisher rightly resisted on the commercial merits.

But here’s the other thing about slippery-slope arguments. In a context in which your opponents actually do have a much broader agenda than the issue at hand and are pursuing an incremental strategy to advance it, the slippery-slope argument you make in response isn’t quite so fallacious. No, it does not address the merits of the matter at hand, whether that’s late-term abortion horrors or a reasonable inquiry into who’s buying a gun. The point is simply to try to shut down the pursuit of the broader agenda at the point at which it presents itself for political consideration. It’s based on the non-erroneous insight that many proponents of Reform A want to win on A not only on the merits, but also so they can move on to B, C, and D.

Defeating an expansion of background checks means that the fight next time will once again be about background checks—not the item on the gun-control agenda after background checks. That’s how you defend a status quo you like. It’s reactionary, but given the reach of the administrative and regulatory state these days, not especially conservative.