The study appears in the New England Journal of Medicine. The two principal investigators are a pair of highly respected economists—Katherine Baicker, from Harvard, and Amy Finkelstein, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They are leading up a team of similarly qualified experts, among them two scholars familiar to readers of this space: Jonathan Gruber (at MIT) and Joseph Newhouse (at Harvard). But the significance of this study is not the authors. It’s the design, which came about thanks to a unique circumstance in Oregon. A few years ago, the state had enough funding to open up its Medicaid program to 10,000 people—and many times that number who wanted the insurance. The state decided the only fair way to distribute the coverage was by lottery.

It was a depressing situation, because so many people who needed insurance wouldn’t get it. But, for researchers, it was an opportunity. Past research on Medicaid was necessarily imperfect, because it compared people on Medicaid to people with no insurance—and the two groups were different in many ways. The ones who sought out Medicaid tended to be poorer and sicker. And while many scholars had tried to adjust for those effects, critics of those studies said the adjustments were incomplete. It’s this uncertainty that critics used to argue that Medicaid was doing very little good—and maybe even doing some harm.

Because Oregon enrolled people randomly, through a lottery, it set up a real experiment. The Baicker-Finkelstein team decided to collect data on these people, and the initial results, reported after one year, were encouraging. People on Medicaid were getting more regular medical care. They were also less likely to have bills referred to collection agencies—a sign that they were not struggling as much with the financial burden of medical bills. (As Ezra Klein noted at the time, "the Oregon experiment wasn’t returning surprising results. Just encouraging ones.") Now the researchers are reporting on their follow-up data, collected after the experiment was underway for two years. And many of the results are similarly favorable to Medicaid—with one key, but important, exception.

The big news is that Medicaid virtually wiped out crippling medical expenses among the poor: The percentage of people who faced catastrophic out-of-pocket medical expenditures (that is, greater than 30 percent of annual income) declined from 5.5 percent to about 1 percent. In addition, the people on Medicaid were about half as likely to experience other forms of financial strain—like borrowing money or delaying payments on other bills because of medical expenses.

That may sound obvious—of course people with insurance are less likely to struggle with medical bills. But it’s also the most under-appreciated accomplishment of health insurance: Whatever its effects on health, it promotes economic security. “The primary purpose of health insurance is to protect you financially in event of a catastrophic medical shock,” Finkelstein told me in an interview, “in the same way that the primary purpose of auto insurance or fire insurance is to provide you money in case you’ve lost something of value.” And while only a small portion of people will experience financial shock in any given year, over time many more will—which means many more will benefit from the protection that Medicaid provides. “Expenses in any given year are important to know,” says Baicker, “but this is supposed to protect against those rare events that happen only once every five or ten or twenty years.”