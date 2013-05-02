"Mandatory penalty laws have not been credibly shown to have measurable deterrent effects for any save minor crimes such as speeding or illegal parking or for short-term effects that quickly waste away," writes University of Minnesota law professor Michael Tonry in the 2009 study "The Mostly Unintended Effects of Mandatory Penalties: Two Centuries of Consistent Findings."

Take Massachusetts’ 1974 Bartley-Fox Amendment, which mandated a one-year mandatory minimum for illegal gun possession. "Studies concluded that it had either no deterrent effect on the use of firearms in violent crimes or a small short-term effect that quickly disappeared," Tonry writes. He also evaluated fifteen studies of California's 1994 three strikes law, perhaps the most famous mandatory minimum in the nation. Only three evaluations found that it reduced crime, and three actually concluded that it increased homicide rates.

"Research over many years has shown that mandatory penalties are limited because they address severity of punishment, not certainty," says Jeremy Haile of The Sentencing Project. "Because most people engaged in criminal activity do not expect to get caught, few think about the penalties they will face if convicted."

"The decent thing to do would be to repeal all existing mandatory penalties and to enact no new ones," Tonry concludes. One reason for this is that, though they are intended to bring consistency and transparency to the justice system, mandatory minimums instead create disparity and confusion. Prosecutors use the threat of draconian sentences to compel guilty pleas to lesser charges behind closed doors and nail those who want their day in court as harshly as possible. Tonry cites a 2001 U.S. Sentencing Commission report to Congress finding that 96 percent of defendants charged with mandatory minimums and convicted at trial received the full sentence, compared to just 27 percent who pled guilty to lesser charges. Some of those sentences are profoundly unjust. Take the case of Weldon Angelos, a young Salt Lake City man sentenced to 55 years in prison for selling pot to an informant while allegedly carrying a gun. The judge called the sentence "unjust, cruel and even irrational" but his hands were tied by mandatory minimums. He urged President Bush to issue a pardon.

It's not just individual stories, like Angelos', that indicate the illogic of mandatory minimums. It's the aggregate picture, too. Over one-and-a-half million Americans are behind bars, and six million more are under some form of correctional supervision. A 2012 analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts found that state prison populations rose more than 700 percent between 1972 and 2011. Mandatory minimums and other policies that increased sentences and time served "have been a key driver of prison populations and costs." Mass incarceration affects the country's poorest neighborhoods, the same ones most harmed by gun violence in the first place.