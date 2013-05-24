—Mississippi, 1940

So many of them

faceless beneath the brims

of their hats: so many



men and women, and always

it seems, children too,

drawn to the spectacle—



some finding the camera,

lifting their faces to history.

Here: two men stunned



into record, a boy squinting,

one man smiling as if

to leave his mark on the day.



From the bird’s-eye view

you can see the delicate part

in a girl’s hair, the dapple



of shadow on concrete—

leaves of the tree from which

the photographer must be



shooting. I can’t stop finding

the small wounds limned

into focus: a tiny dog



in a boy’s arms, one leg

dangled—a hook angling

toward the machine;



another boy cradling

a stack of books, his head

cropped by the frame;



a woman resting her hand

on the chair’s arm; and how

even the sun, bright



as the flash that whitens

their faces, polishes

the darker ones like stone.