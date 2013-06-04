Sometimes, a squirrel like a thought

agitates through the leaves.

Scrabbling up the papery bark

of a birch tree, almost free.

When I close my eyes,

the cool moss on the rock

against my cheek feels like a memory

I can’t recall—ice cream? peaches?

Sometimes, the wind delivers.

But there are no messages.

A gash of blue quartz

veins a boulder in the clearing,

pulses, fixed.

One characteristic of light: it reaches.

Sometimes, the wind sloughs into readiness,

silent upon the strings of the birches,

and like the deer I raise my head.