Individual psychiatrists are royally served up, as well. Former APA medical director Steve Mirin assures Greenberg that “coming down the mountain with the Ten Commandments sure sells a lot of books.” And Massachusetts General Hospital’s Joseph Biederman, initiator of the “child bipolar” epidemic that began in the 1980s, had the following exchange with a lawyer, after Biederman’s testimony at a sworn deposition that he was a full professor at Harvard: "Lawyer: What’s after that? Biederman: God. Lawyer: Did you say God? Biederman: Yeah."

There are at least three good reasons to read The Book of Woe. First, most of us—mental health professionals definitely included—do not fully appreciate the degree of influence the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual has had and still has. Greenberg owns as commonplace what I think many clinicians fear is an atypical guilty secret: that we use a diagnostic system we don’t respect to bill insurance companies for our patients. He writes, “I know therapists who diagnose everyone with Adjustment Disorder unless the insurance company limits benefits for its treatment … at which point the patient often contracts a sudden case of something much worse, like Major Depressive Disorder.”

But more broadly than this, the DSM profoundly influences nothing less than humankind’s beliefs about itself. The DSM tells people all over the world how to figure out who is normal and who is not, and there are few questions by which human beings are quite so universally intrigued. A woman who is “too angry”—is she afflicted with a personality disorder? Possibly. How self-centered can you be before you merit a psychiatric label? It depends. At what point, if any, can the emotional intensity of childhood be deemed “psychotic risk,” or “anxiety,” or “hypomania”? Under discussion. Can certain little children be called conscienceless? Probably.





Second, in view of the wide and deep influence of the DSM, it is unnerving, and very useful, to be reminded that psychiatric diagnoses are not only in flux—morphing, coming and going, rising and falling in popularity—they are also subject to immeasurably destructive cultural beliefs and bigotry. The word hysteria refers to a “wandering uterus.” A person diagnosed with “Borderline Personality Disorder”—a condition characterized in part by “persistent or frequent angry feelings”—is much more likely to be a woman than a man. As Greenberg points out on the very first page, a physician in Louisiana was intent, in 1850, on coining a new disorder: drapetomania, the “disease causing Negroes to run away” from slavery. And, until recently, sexual orientation was either right or it was sick.

Third—and this one is an “oh yeah, of course” revelation—we almost never ponder the fact that the APA’s publishing arm, American Psychiatric Publishing, Inc., is a business. Without reading The Book of Woe, one might never come across the startling fact that, from sales of the DSM-IV alone, this business raked in a hundred million dollars. (The price of the new DSM-5 volume, available later this month, is $199.) As Greenberg asserts, “If the story of the DSM-5 has any redeeming value, if it is more than a story about parochial disputes and internecine warfare, it is that it can reveal the conditions that motivate the publication of the DSM and the interests that another revision serves.”

The Book of Woe is ultimately the story of how a group of brainy and experienced people, charged with near-paranoid secrecy, disguised, even from themselves, the fact that they were not proceeding scientifically, and how they emerged with a document intended to parse human suffering into natural categories that human suffering does not have. To complete this assignment, they included more or less plausible categories from their imaginations and their experience and also from reality’s vast store of normal suffering. (The assimilated normal reactions range from grief after the death of a loved one to a craving for too much time online: “Internet Use Disorder,” relegated at the last minute to the appendix of DSM-5.) The story contains the breathtaking subplot that the document they manufactured will touch, in one way or another, most of the human lives on the planet. Also, for the creators and a few other select groups, this single volume will make a great deal of money.

The one problem with this convincing and disturbing account is that, in his enthusiastic focus on the bad behavior of the APA, Greenberg risks losing sight of the fact that the field of mental health truly needs some agreed-upon descriptive labels for certain psychological aberrancies, and the interest and the funding and the time to study them properly. (This is very different from saying we need a book that claims to include all possible disorders of the mind. Such a “need” is perhaps less a desire to understand and help, and more an impossible lust for complete mastery.) In the last chapter of his book, Greenberg offers a lengthy and seductive analysis of whether or not his book is a product of “anti-psychiatry.” He thinks it is not, and assures us that he does not blame psychiatrists, since “they are in the grips of forces bigger than they are.” This anti-psychiatry-or-not discussion is probably unnecessary. Worse, it distracts from what is perhaps the most regrettable aspect of the DSM’s failure—that clinicians need clearly articulated concepts, a common language, and that productive, interpretable, replicable research requires this vocabulary, too. Still, Greenberg is better than any other critic I have seen at explaining why the love of money and power may never allow us to admit that the study of the mind is different from the investigation of the brain, and that the former is many more parts philosophy than neurology—and why it is only such an admission that would allow us to work toward genuinely helpful (if not perfectly unitary and complete) descriptive systems.

Greenberg sets out to reveal that psychiatry has never successfully carved nature at its joints. He makes an entirely cogent and, along the way, darkly entertaining case. He demonstrates also that both the prestigious position and financial viability of psychiatry as a profession are increasingly dependent on its alchemistic transformation of normal human suffering into various arcane “illnesses.” For these reasons alone, his book is an essential eye-opener for most people interested in the “mental disorders” and for all of us who practice the treatment of them. But perhaps the most important lesson to be found in the Book of Woe is that a mighty scientific endeavor to sort reality from superstition and prejudice, one with an unfathomable cultural influence on the twentieth century—and likely the twenty-first as well—has been (perhaps terminally) commercialized by an all-too-real desire for superordinate power and adequate financing.