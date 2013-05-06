Now Lanier is warning us that digital capitalism is not only based on an incorrect philosophy but is also wreaking real damage. Consider one of his simpler examples: When Google translates a foreign-language Web page, it appears as if a flawed but nonetheless impressive robot has done all the work. What has in fact happened, however, is that Google’s servers have gathered a huge number of handmade translations and auto-correlated them with the text in question. Google Translate is nothing but the robo-sum of human intelligence and skilled labor. “Digital information,” Lanier writes, “is really just people in disguise.”

Lanier’s concern is that the translators, the people in disguise, are going unpaid. Lanier is saying that this is beginning to happen to all of us. Our collective efforts are enriching the giants of technology at our own expense. Facebook and Google are only worth something because billions of us have entered our data into their computers, without compensation. More than 100,000 jobs disappeared as massive Kodak collapsed into bankruptcy and gave way to the likes of tiny Instagram, though Instagram is partly built on the past ingenuity of Kodak’s employees. Truck drivers and surgeons have collected the knowledge and physical skill that computers will learn to simulate until most of the workers are unneeded.

We’re playing a game of musical chairs with fewer and fewer chairs.

For Lanier, the issue is not that machines are getting so good that human beings are becoming useless—he angrily rejects that idea—but that the machines are made of human beings who are being impoverished by dishonest accounting. As Lanier sees it, musicians, journalists, and photographers have suffered financially in the digital age not because their work is less valuable, but because their work is not properly valued; everyone else, he suggests, is headed down the same ruinous road. Nurses could have their own Napster moment. Although he doesn’t mention it, Lanier’s vision of a middle-class death-by-digitization gains some credence from the current “jobless recovery,” wherein companies have returned to profitability with a smaller pool of workers than were employed before the crash, even in the white-collar professions. I find Lanier’s vision of a coming mess too persuasive for comfort. The vaguely defined conventional wisdom seems to be that as computers take away certain jobs, people will simply need to find other jobs that can’t be done by machines. But Lanier knows only too well that the machines are too good for that; we’re playing a game of musical chairs with fewer and fewer chairs.

Lanier’s proposed solution to this mess is both intuitive, and, on further reflection, a little bit insane. What if those translators got a few pennies, he asks, every time Google Translate drew on their work? That sounds fair, but notice how much follows from this premise. Lanier envisions a universal “nanopayment” system that would compensate people for useful information gleaned from them. Tweaking a piece of software by adding a nice line of code would mean a lifetime flow of royalties. You would be paid to use Facebook and Google and Twitter, but you would also pay to use them because all accounting would now be honest, and the people who built those services are worth something too.The complications widen the eyes. Because we are always both generating and exploiting data, economic activity would be ambient and ubiquitous. Any distinction between work and free time collapses. Instead of becoming serfs, we all become hustlers.

Even if we accept that today’s situation is so dire that the bar is low for alternative ideas, Lanier does not do enough reckoning with the implications of his scheme. He calls his book “a work of nonnarrative science fiction, or what could be called speculative advocacy,” but this admirably frank admission only goes so far. He lays out the core concepts of Who Owns the Future? in the first 25 pages. After that, the subsequent 300-plus pages do not necessarily follow a clear progression. Like the friend who e-mails you too often because some mundane event reminded him of his latest big idea, Lanier is too easily led down the side streets of his own digressions.