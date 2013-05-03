It’s fairly wonderful, at least from a feminist stand-point, to see how much the stakes have lowered for the female heroes of novels since then, who either don’t need to leave their husbands to fulfill their ambitions, or who are free to do it without facing the existential and financial turmoil that a similar character in the 1970s might face. Sheila Heti’s narrator in her recent “novel from life,” How Should A Person Be?, leaves her husband; but she’s not prompted by the same sense of stifled possibilities—by the sense that she literally couldn’t have been a writer without the divorce. Nor is it a notable rarity now to see novels (like movies, TV shows, etc.) structured entirely around a woman’s conflicts at work, with relationships and domestic life playing a secondary role, the way they always have in novels about men: look at Allegra Goodman and Andrea Barrett’s excellent novels about working scientists.

In an era when women face fewer obstacles to success, the question is: what happens if you don’t succeed?

Wolitzer and Messud’s novels are both updated versions of the old-school female ambition novel: the old split between work and domesticity, transposed onto different varieties of work, creative and not creative. In fact they read a lot like novels that have long been written about men facing choices between the authentic, creative life and dull paying jobs—Richard Yates’s Revolutionary Road or Sinclair Lewis’s Babbitt, for example. Messud’s book, The Woman Upstairs, is the story of Nora Eldridge, a forty-two-year-old elementary-school teacher, “Neither old nor young, neither fat nor thin, tall nor short, blond nor brunette, neither pretty nor plain,” who once dreamed of being an artist but gave up through a combination of outside pressure and lack of motivation. She enjoys her teaching job, but exists in a fog of resentment and unrealized dreams until she meets the Shahids, an intellectual family who inspire a fever of friendship, creativity, and envy that nearly destroys her.

In Wolitzer’s novel, outsider Jules Jacobson becomes enamored with “the Interestings,” a clique at her camp for artistically gifted children. Jules, with less resources than the rest, stops trying to make it as an actress in her twenties and gets a social work degree, then marries a supportive and loving—but “regular”—sonogram technician (“He wasn’t in the arts, wasn’t dying to be an actor or a cartoonist or a dancer or an oboist. He wasn’t Jewish, or even half.”) Meanwhile, her best friends become astronomically successful in their creative fields—making Jules occasionally want to strangle them.

In an era when women face fewer obstacles to success, the question for both Nora and Jules is: what happens if you don’t succeed to your full potential? Not that obstacles don’t remain; Messud and Wolitzer are both clear-eyed about that. But if you don’t have the excuse of a bad marriage or a rampantly sexist society, do you blame yourself, your parents, your friends, your normal, nice husband? As Nora says at one point: “I always thought I’d get farther. I’d like to blame the world for what I’ve failed to do, but the failure—the failure that sometimes washes over me as anger, makes me so angry I could spit—is all mine, in the end.” So then what? Do you become completely depressed? Do you lash out? Or do you find some way to give in and appreciate what you have?

Jules settles, which in most novels about ambitious women would be tantamount to soul-death. And yet it is a satisfying, wise conclusion to Jules’s story: “You didn’t always need to be the dazzler, the firecracker, the one who cracked everyone up, or made everyone want to sleep with you, or be the one who wrote and starred in the play that got the standing ovation. You could cease to be obsessed with the idea of being interesting.” Which raises the question of whether the author of this ambitious, 500-page novel had to settle at any point—the book doesn’t read that way, certainly. But Wolitzer’s point is broader and more generous, more about a theory of the good life and how to live it, with work one part of a whole.