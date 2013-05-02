I’ve never been to Bangladesh, but, because of a job I once had that involved inspecting factories, I’ve seen a lot of grim workplaces in various parts of the world, from China to Tunisia. I saw Indian workers in Jordan who hadn’t been paid for months and whose passports had been confiscated by the factory owners. I saw Chinese workers who worked all day amid overwhelming polyurethane fumes that I could barely stand for even a few minutes. Most factories weren’t nearly so bad, but the world’s got a lot of factories.

So when news came of a collapse of a factory building in Bangladesh that left over 400 workers dead (and counting), I read the stories with interest, dismay, and minimal surprise. I expected that foreign clients would be involved, and they were: The Children’s Place, Primark, Benetton, among many others. I expected those clients to disavow any connection or culpability, and, mostly, they did.

I also read the online comment sections of news stories about the tragedy, and most seemed to fall into one of the following three factions: 1) Those who feel that disasters like the building collapse in Bangladesh are a regrettable but inevitable part of industrial development. 2) Those who deplore the very notion of employing dollar-a-day workers to make our clothes. 3) Those who think it’s Bangladesh’s responsibility, not ours, to make sure that workers are safe.

Here’s what I’d say in response: 1) The early stages of industrial development don’t need to involve mass killings of workers. 2) That people are working for a dollar a day is not, in itself, the main problem. 3) While Bangladesh ought to look out for its workers, we have a responsibility not to be a worse influence.