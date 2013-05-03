Reached by phone this week, Dicker declined to comment further. Cuomo’s office did not return a request for comment.

One alternate theory has it that Dicker no longer wished to write the book, or did not wish to write the same sort of positive take on Cuomo that he intended to when he started it. “There’d been rumors for awhile flying around the capital that [Dicker] was having difficulty with the book—I dunno what that means, [whether] sourcing [or] writing,” Benjamin, the "Capital Tonight" reporter, told me.

And a minority in Albany wonder whether this is all smoke and mirrors. This line of thinking posits that Dicker’s book would have more credibility if Dicker was not seen as the supportive figure that he was during the outset of Cuomo’s term (Dicker and Cuomo’s relationship actually goes back nearly three decades, when Dicker was starting in Albany and Cuomo’s father, Mario, was governor). In this reading, a generally supportive book written by a more independent author could be good for both Dicker and Cuomo—who are reputed still to be in contact even after their rift a few months ago (since which time Cuomo has not appeared on Dicker’s radio show, instead going on a rival broadcast).

The explanation for Cuomo’s behavior also could be innocent. Cuomo certainly has reasons for wanting to write a book that have nothing to do with Dicker, and it is conceivable he had independent reasons to do it for HarperCollins—it may even have just offered him the largest advance. And while it is always tempting to question the Murdoch Effect whenever the conservative media baron is involved, it is not obvious what his political incentive for quashing Dicker’s book in favor of Cuomo’s is.

These events resonate with Albany-watchers because at least one aspect of it is familiar. Dicker, as everybody I spoke to mentioned, is a chronic sufferer of Honeymoon Syndrome. He always welcomes new governors (both Cuomos, George Pataki, Eliot Spitzer) with open arms. For example, Dicker called David Paterson “an old-style, back-slapping politician whose common-man touch may make him the greatest governor since the best of the 20th century, Al Smith,” at the beginning of Paterson’s brief, undistinguished tenure. Then, historically, Dicker becomes a one-man opposition when the governors buck his line. “He starts out positive with a lot of people, and it’s just a matter of time before he turns,” said Benjamin. “And that’s his M.O.” Cuomo must surely have been aware of this pattern. And he must have been similarly aware of Dicker’s positions on gun rights (Dicker's a supporter—a gun collector, in fact) and fracking (he is for it), what with the weekly newspaper column and daily radio show. So why is this happening only now?

Meanwhile, it is not clear what the fate of Dicker’s book is. HarperCollins—which is publishing Cuomo’s book on the same imprint, Harper, that Dicker’s was to be on—would say only that it still has a contract with Dicker. According to the editor at a different house, it is likely that Dicker would be able to shop his book elsewhere if HarperCollins voided his contract. But, the editor added, “Harper is very brutal on the contract-voiding side—for example, while most publishers tend to be pretty lenient about delivery dates, especially when an editor has regular contact with the author, Harper will often straight up cancel a contract and demand the advance back if a book is even a day late.” Further complicating matters is that Vanity Fair journalist Michael Shnayerson is working on another Cuomo biography, for Grand Central Publishing.

The thing that struck me about the revenge scenario is how petty that would be of Cuomo. It beggars belief that a politician so close to the national stage—and one whose tidy three-act narrative depicts an early rise (he was a Cabinet secretary before he was 30), mid-career setback (he lost the 2002 gubernatorial primary and went through a divorce), and then maturity followed by triumph—would actually do this. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be the first time a prominent, successful politician has done something impulsive and incredibly petty.

Were it to emerge that the revenge scenario is accurate, it still wouldn’t be big enough to, say, torpedo a national campaign. “This Cuomo/Dicker thing is just another example of Albany being a mini-Washington when it comes to pettiness,” said Tom Precious, who covers Albany for The Buffalo News. “I’ve never been able to determine why Fred’s on-again, off-again opinions of governor after governor has been such a fixation for lawmakers, lobbyists, and some in the press corps. In the end, who cares beyond two floors in the Capitol?”

However, if there is one undeniable fact about Fred Dicker, it is that you don't want to make him angry. Dicker, whom longtime New York political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said is “the best-sourced reporter in Albany,” has a reputation for being able to make news. In 2007, for example, he got the ball rolling on the so-called Troopergate scandal. This proved a political nightmare for then-Gov. Spitzer (the attorney general at the time, who investigated Spitzer, was Andrew Cuomo).

With Dicker’s reputation in mind, Muzzio, of Baruch College, echoed Precious’s sentiment with a crucial caveat: “No matter what Fred Dicker’s actual power or the power he imagines himself to have, unless he can dig up real skeletons, his power is limited,” he told me. He added, “I don't think this reverberates nationally, unless of course [Dicker] comes up with something that is devastating. He has done that before. But the question is: Does Andrew Cuomo have [a skeleton]? He’s been scrutinized in the past, and has successfully passed all that scrutiny. There may be nothing there. And if there’s nothing there, Dicker’s influence is geographically and media-limited.”