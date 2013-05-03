Marc Maron is obsessed with intimacy. His own compulsive oversharing is the engine of his successful, four-year-old podcast, “WTF”—structured around candid, raw interviews with comedians that take place in Maron’s garage. It fuels every page of his new book, Attempting Normal, in which he offers disclosures like “This is who I am: I overthink and I ruminate. I’m obsessive. But what I really want is relief.” And it is the theme of his new show, “Maron,” which premieres tonight on IFC: He delivers a dark, confessional monologue, and then the camera zooms out so that we see that he is addressing the vet or the mailman or some other half-stranger. But while this impulse has carved out a singular space for Maron in the comedy world, in a sitcom it feels gimmicky and flat.

Marc Maron has long seemed driven mainly by a desire to unburden his brain. Onstage he has a brutal, angry energy. He is an intense combination of ingratiating and alienating: You sense his fear of failure in every joke. His act is at once a form of hostility and a whirring, constant entreaty. He spent years struggling to break into the comedy scene, moving from New York to Boston to Los Angeles, hopped up on cocaine, his bitterness mounting. During a 2006 show at Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, he rocked back and forth on his stool and asked the audience whether they thought he was trying too hard. “How weird is it that as soon as any of your friends get more successful than you they’re just fucking assholes?” he said. Maron has a tendency to indulge his own neuroses past the point of accessibility. In one moment he is riffing energetically and working the crowd; in the next an existential shadow has passed over him and he is onstage alone and fuming.

He has less cause to fume now, due to the phenomenal success of his podcast. His stand-up now draws bigger audiences than ever. “I was broke and broken and lost when I started WTF,” he writes in his book. “I didn’t plan it this way. I would’ve done it the other way it if had happened or I had been allowed to, but it didn’t and I haven’t.” The podcast is practically a character on ”Maron,” a constant reminder that—despite the decades he spent at the outskirts of the comedy world, performing in grimy nightclubs and struggling to fill a room—the podcast was ultimately his only way in. “My mother thinks I’m Mr. Hollywood with all these connections, but obviously that is not true. Otherwise I wouldn’t be doing a podcast,” Maron says in one episode. “Everyone’s doing podcasts, no one’s making money,” his manager tells him in another scene. The winking irony is that, at this point, Maron actually is.

It is hard to overstate just how good Maron’s podcast is. He is a skillful interviewer, at once pushy and gentle, plying his subjects with his own vulnerability. The flaws of his stand-up—the raving tangents, the narcissism, the frazzled nerve endings—become usefully focused, even infectious in his interactions with other people. To a certain extent, this carries over to his show. At one point, Maron’s 25-year-old assistant confesses to having been abused at summer camp, saying: “I never said that out loud before. I think I got caught up in your energy.” And this is in large part how Maron’s interviews work; his subjects are incrementally cracked open by the sheer force of Maron’s self-exposure. “My selfishness and my self-centeredness did not enable me to appreciate almost anything that anyone else would do because I resented them—what is your particular form of emotional starvation?” he asked Russell Brand in one podcast. “I think am so endlessly infatuated with my own impression of things that it has made me lack compassion and empathy,” Brand told him. “Despite whatever problems you’ve had throughout your career, I never sense any animosity toward the audience,” Maron told Robin Williams in another. “You can’t be angry at them,” Williams said. “I can,” Maron responded. In nearly all of his interviews, there is a total absence of shtick; the unfunniness is raw and refreshing.