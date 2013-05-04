Bei, who later went on to start a software development company, for the first time realized that the Internet was going to be a game-changer. “Before that you could not imagine there are nearly, I think, 200 doctors all over the world who can join together to diagnose this girl, and make the right diagnosis, and give treatment advice. It’s impossible to imagine, it’s like a dream,” he told me.

Unfortunately, this story has far from a happy ending. Over the years there has been intense netizen speculation that Sun Wei, Zhu’s roommate, was saved from prosecution by her family connections. Sun Wei was reportedly the only person in Zhu's circle with access to thallium. (Sun Wei denies this.) One theory is that she was motivated by jealousy. Online bulletin board sites were flooded with rumors, accusations of guilt and attempts to even hunt down Sun Wei.

We may never know what really happened. But as a satisfying verdict was never reached in Chinese courts, someone appearing to be Sun Wei ended up testifying in the court of online opinion. The pressure grew so fierce that in 2005, Sun Wei issued a statement on the popular Tianya bulletin board site. “I am innocent,” she wrote. “I am also a victim of the Zhu Ling case.” She claimed that she had been questioned by police and subsequently cleared of suspicion. Sun Wei even went as far as to scold Chinese netizens for their behavior: “On the Internet, even though everyone is just a virtual ID, one should still be rational and objective, and responsible for his own words and actions.”

Netizens, of course, were far from convinced. Now many believe that Sun Wei has left China, and is residing in the United States. There is even a petition on the White House Web site demanding the deportation of Sun Wei. It already has thousands of signatures. And now, making matters worse, netizens suspect that weibo is covering something up. As of May 4, when you searched for Zhu Ling’s name on Sina weibo you learn that according to Chinese law, the results cannot be displayed. Even “thallium” has become a sensitive word, as are other words connected to the case.

This level of Zhu Ling-related censorship is new. Zhu Ling’s story has been floating around the Internet for years, and has even been covered by Chinese state media. But now censors are getting worried, in large part because at the end of the day, people are not simply angry about one unsolved crime. Rather, anger over this case reflects a widespread lack of trust in China’s rule of law. As long as the truth of Zhu Ling’s case hasn’t come to light and nobody has been brought to justice, one netizen wrote, “the Chinese dream can only be the powerful officials’ dream.”

Weibo censorship has only made people more angry and suspicious. One netizen wrote, “A lot of information about Zhu Ling has been censored. So we can then see that Sun Wei is the murderer.” Another said, “You can delete Weibo and the two characters for Zhu Ling. Can you [also] delete the truth?” One person encouraged microbloggers to continue inundating weibo with comments related to the crime. That way, short of Sina shutting down weibo itself, it would be impossible to erase the people’s pursuit of justice.

Of course, it would be far better if this pursuit took place through the actual legal system, rather than on the Internet. The silver lining is that intense interest on weibo is yet another sign of increasing rights awareness among ordinary Chinese, as well as a collective desire for a fairer system. From the beginning of the Zhu Ling drama, the Internet has helped ordinary citizens form networks to solve problems. It helped to save Zhu Ling’s life, and now it is ensuring that her case is not forgotten. Nor is this online activism in pursuit of an abstract notion of justice. If we don’t stand up for Zhu Ling, people reason, who will stand up for me?

That's why so many people remain fascinated by Zhu Ling's case. Bei Zhicheng puts it best: “Many of our generation have successful careers and comfortable lives,” he said. "Zhu Ling should have been one of us.”

Ting Zhao contributed research to this article.

Emily Parker is a senior fellow and digital diplomacy advisor at The New America Foundation, where she is writing a book about the Internet and democracy.