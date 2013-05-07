“We are in the early days of web invention,” she says. “Whenever we invent a new thing, there’s a flurry of activity where people try all kinds of stuff with it. People open the toy box and they play with the toys in astonishing ways. And as with any new technology, people are mesmerized by it at first.” Back when radio first appeared, “people were glued to it in the most amazing way.” And when television appeared, people would “get TV dinners and put them on TV trays and sit in front of the TV with their mouths open watching whatever was on.” Nowadays, Atwood says, we can sit inside a bar surrounded by screens and barely notice. She predicts it’ll be the same with the internet: The toys will go back in the chest, and things will normalize. Once that happens, she says, we’ll be able to look back, and this phase we’re going through right now will all of a sudden be the past.

When Atwood first made headlines on tech blogs in 2006, it was for helping to invent a special “LongPen” that authors could use to sign people’s books from thousands of miles away. The gadget resonated in part because it was around that time that people in publishing were starting to worry about how new technology would be changing their industry—and when some of them, mostly people in publicity and marketing departments, stepped up and declared their intentions to figure it out before it was too late. These self-declared ambassadors to the future—I’m thinking in particular of one web-centric book publicist who told me proudly in 2009, while I was on the publishing beat at the New York Observer, that she’d been “running down the halls screaming ‘fire’” for years before people in her industry finally started listening—registered for corporate Twitter accounts, started sending galleys to web-dwelling “book lovers” in hopes of sparking word of mouth, and wrote blog posts with hokey discussion questions at the end to encourage readers to interact with them. For years, these excitable people organized brown-bag lunches about how to take advantage of the emerging social web and sent notes to their authors imploring them to start tweeting. It all felt small, and worse, undignified—and the fact that this flailing about was portrayed as necessary for the publishing industry’s survival made it that much more squalid. Which is why it’s so remarkable that Atwood, whose LongPen could reasonably be seen as very silly, managed to avoid—and continue to avoid—looking and sounding desperate.

Though many of Atwood’s fellow literary giants would probably regard a lot of what’s she’s gotten into as a waste of time—or worse, a betrayal of serious literary values—she comes across as so fluent in and so genuinely enthused about everything she’s trying that it doesn’t stick to her. It’s almost like she hasn’t even considered the possibility of simply checking out and doing things the way they used to be done—a luxury she has certainly earned after writing over 50 books. Instead she’s judging an online poetry contest on Wattpad called the Atties, and is psyched beyond belief that five of her own poems published on the site have so far clocked 120,000 reads. She also tweets with gusto—and though much of her feed is devoted to retweeting boring announcements sent to her by fans, she’s consistently good when narrating her own life. (“Goofed off on plane, watched Les Adieux a Ma Reine, causing me to discover this TERRIFIC blog on period costume,” she wrote back in February.)

So what saves Atwood from cheeseball status? What gives her grace? Maybe it’s just that unlike many of her fellow tech boosters, she doesn’t try to validate her enthusiasms by proclaiming that everything is changing and nothing will ever be the same again.

“Being human remains about the same,” Atwood says. “I think it rearranges brain patterns temporarily, as all of our technologies do. But when the lights go out, and you can’t get your internet, how long does it take you to remember how to light a fire? Not very long. Not long at all.”