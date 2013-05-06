This episode also signals a renewed questioning of the centrality of Great Men.

I noted a few weeks ago that we should always pay attention when an episode ends on someone other than Don Draper. This week, especially considering the readymade “Baby Jane” tag, it was significant that we closed the episode on Peggy. The last time this happened was after Peggy quit SCDP in the season five’s “The Other Woman.” Joan ended that episode as a new partner at the firm—thanks to her sacrifice at the Altar of the Jaguar—and Peggy ended it as the copy chief at CGC, stepping unafraid into the elevator to the sound of “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks. It’s another rock and roll myth moment, Peggy’s own epiphany. But “For Immediate Release” erases both Joan’s sacrifice and Peggy’s rebellion—it is the systematic undoing of that episode. Don Draper, acting alone, or in collusion with other men, washes away the victories of these women. It is upon actions like these that Don Draper’s mythology is founded.

In time gone by, Don’s righteous dismissal of Jaguar’s Herb and his radical merger with CGC—an echo of Don's “I’m Quitting Tobacco” campaign and the rogue formation of SCDP—would have been understood by the show itself as triumphs of chivalric heroism. Now, these victories seem superficial at best and parasitic at worst. Joan, in a monologue set up beautifully by Harry’s outburst about her merit a few episodes ago, delivers a withering deconstruction of the Draper mythos:

Don: Don’t you feel 300 pounds lighter? Joan: I don’t. Honestly Don if I could deal with him, you could deal with him. And what now? I went through all of that for nothing? Don: Don’t worry, I will win this. Joan: Just once I would like to hear you use the word “we.” Because we’re all rooting for you from the sidelines, hoping that you’ll decide whatever you think is right for our lives.

Don may tell this story differently, but his defense of Joan’s honor is an act of vanity, narcissism, and control. Or, as Pete puts it, Don is “Tarzan, swinging from vine to vine,” all performative derring-do with no real purpose. What’s more, Don doesn’t even understand this speech. He focuses in on the first person plural pronoun rather than the collectivity behind it and uses it as inspiration to bro out with Ted Chaough and screw over Peggy Olson.

And Ted, that purveyor of Emersonian individualism, is just the same. Even in Peggy's fantasy of Ted, he’s a caricature of an intellectual, wearing a smoking jacket and reading a leather-bound tome called SOMETHING by Ralph Waldo Emerson. There's a hollowness to all of these dudes, a fluency with signifiers—Don’s understanding of the value of brands, the idea that a merged agency or a second floor can convey power where none exists, Ted's sappy philosophizing and humblebragging—that is crucial to their power. And it’s contrasted with the substance, even bodily investment of the women—Joan's spotless paperwork and willingness to throw herself at the firm’s troubles, Peggy's creative genius, and even the sardonic French audio commentary of Marie Calvet.

While Emerson never published a book titled SOMETHING, he did, in 1850, publish a series of lectures titled Representative Men. The work was, in some ways, meant to be an American elaboration of Thomas Carlyle’s Great Man Theory, which held that, “the history of the world is but the biography of great men.” This is a problematic theory for any number of reasons, notably for its gendering of historical progress and its lack of focus on laborers, minorities, and, well everyone else. Despite the prominence of Peggy, Joan, Betty, Sally, and even Dawn, now, “Mad Men” has always favored a Great Man theory of narrative. As Emerson puts it, “Other men are lenses through which we read our own minds,” and Don Draper, thus far, has been “Mad Men”’s primary lens. But Emerson also writes, “We are tendencies, or rather, symptoms, and none of us complete.” Don Draper will never leave our purview, but “Mad Men” is becoming mercifully more interested in highlighting his incompleteness, the ways in which those actions that might have previously scanned as heroic in context of his inner depravity, are in fact symptoms of that depravity. Stop believing.