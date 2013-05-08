I think I hesitate because the topic, and the women involved, announce the scientific revolution we are living through. I wish all would-be parents their beautiful boys and girls, their prams and bottles and birthday parties (actually, I wish children's birthdays on no one), but I haven't made peace with everything we know technology can, or will soon, do to people. Using abortion for sex selection; "selective reduction" of multiple embryos; engineering "designer babies"; sex reassignment for adolescents or even younger children—all of this makes me queasy, in some cases because I vociferously object and in some cases because I can't figure out what I think. If there is a stigma that still attaches to artificial insemination, it is there partly because few of us know, having always said yes to medical technology, when we can say no.

So it’s not just my fear that I will end up in a conversation that glances on the subject of male masturbation. It’s also that, however much I am grateful for science—and I love science, and am married to a woman who believes the epidural is the great invention of Western man—I also mistrust it. And this mistrust has always been in me, something temperamental. I have long had some very specific revulsions toward what I perceive to be the misuse, or over-use, of science. (To give you one example, the thought of cosmetic surgery makes me feel ill.) I thus have what I will admit is a neurotic, idealized, aspirational version of the good life—not the life anyone actually has, but the one I naively think I can give my children. In such a life, everything happens naturally, and without extraordinary measures. In such a life, my daughters will live to ripe old ages, without the aid of valve replacements or chemotherapy. They will find their perfect mates, without settling, and without help of the Internet. And they will have beautiful children, my grandchildren, without science.

I can easily assimilate lesbianism to this version of a daughter’s future. She meets a great woman, also in her late twenties. They get married, in a Jewish ceremony that manages to be both traditional and uniquely suited to their vivid, eccentric personalities. They get dogs. When my wife and I, at last empty-nesters, finally take a trip to Greece, they enthusiastically agree to dog-sit for our dogs. They cook well, but not pompously so. They don’t get “into wine.” When they decide to have children, which they do, they find adoptable children with the greatest of ease.

In this vision, there is no science required. In this vision, my daughter is also insulated from having to make choices that I might disapprove of, choices that using a sperm donor forces on all prospective mothers. She won’t have to make ugly decisions about race or ethnicity; she won’t be tempted to choose the blue-eyed daddy with straight hair over the Mr. Kotter lookalike. She won’t worry about the daddy’s Ph.D. or lack thereof. She won’t choose the donor who refuses ever to be contacted—a choice that several of women I know have made, but which seems to favor the psychic needs of the moms over the hopes and questions their child may someday have. (One study showed that lesbian moms are much more likely than straight couples to choose a sperm donor who is willing to be contacted someday.) In the vision I have, the one without the sperm donor, life for my lesbian daughter is simple. Joyous and simple.

Of course, that’s not how life is for any of us. In real life, even real heterosexual life, there is—in addition to all the grandeur and joy—chemotherapy, fertility treatment, infidelity, divorce, unemployment, estrangement, bad sequels to good movies, death of the first-born, death of the dog. Especially the dog. The dogs don’t live long. Our older dog is nine years old now, and I can barely grasp the idea that she won’t be around forever. How could you expect a weak soul like me to talk squarely with a first-grader about how babies without daddies got made?

My anxiety about lesbian mothers with strollers is silly. I know that. It scapegoats the lesbian for the choices of the straight couple: Plenty of sperm donation leads to non-lesbian parenting, after all. And I am obviously relying on an incoherent distinction between what is “artificial” and what is “natural,” in an age when the technologies everyone likes—the ultrasound, the prenatal vitamin, the autoclave to sanitize surgical instruments, Purell—are seen as beneficial, and are granted honorary “natural” status. No doubt I am also engaging in the sacred parental rite of judging other parents for anything I can find, assuring myself that whatever deviates from what my wife and I do, including different means of conception, is at least a little bit worse. That, too, is silly. But what's really silly is worrying about the conversations sperm-donor mothers will provoke with my children. Because, as any parent knows, conversations with young people about sex never go as badly as you fear. In fact, they don’t go anywhere you could possibly predict.

My wife tells this story. About a year and a half ago, she was returning from dropping our eldest daughter off at kindergarten; the baby was strapped to her chest, and she was pushing our middle daughter, Ellie, then almost three years old, in the stroller. Out of nowhere, Ellie asked that question, the one that all children ask at some point in their toddling years: “Mommy, how do you make a baby?” My wife was a bit surprised to get this question—why now? so early in the day?—but it didn’t matter, for there was only one possible answer, the straightforward, clinical, correct answer. “Well,” she said, “the man puts his penis in the woman’s vagina, seed comes out, and the baby begins to grow.” At this point Ellie turned around in the stroller and squinted at my wife with skepticism, her eyes narrowed and her lips puckered. “Mommy,” she said, “if the man puts his penis in the woman, how does he put it back on?”

After stifling a laugh, my wife explained the situation to Ellie’s satisfaction, at which point the topic was dropped—presumably in favor of more important questions, like whether she had earned back the dessert she had lost in that morning’s tantrum. I don’t suppose that if a lesbian mother had been spotted across the street, Ellie would have cared in the least. But if she had, at least she would have had the right parent to talk to.