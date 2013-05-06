A lengthy front-page story in last Friday's Washington Post offered many reasons to think Joe Biden wants to run for president—and several reasons to think he'd be pretty good at it: The vice president brings with him a populist political style, an impressive grasp of policy, and four decades' worth of friends and contacts in Democratic politics.

Readers might find themselves less impressed with an assertion buried low in Philip Rucker's report: Biden, according to unnamed historians cited in the piece, is America's most powerful vice president.

Heard that one before? Yes, and so have Walter Mondale and George H.W. Bush and even Dan Quayle. Biden's immediate predecessor may have been regularly described as the most powerful veep in history, but not even Dick Cheney's famous ability to stovepipe intelligence, steer energy policy, or hide things in man-sized safes was enough to disrupt that favorite tradition of modern politics: Hyperbolistic assessments about vice presidential power.

A brief rundown: