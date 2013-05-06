Here’s Cruz’s problem: Under further questioning, Spiro conceded that Cruz’s case isn’t really clear cut if you limit yourself to the actual wording of the Constitution. (The Constitution never defines what “natural born” means.) Rather, what makes Cruz’s eligibility a no-brainer is the way the country has chosen to interpret the Constitution in recent decades. “It’s a question of how our understandings have evolved over time,” Spiro said. “So the examples that you cited in the setup—George Romney, John McCain, Barry Goldwater—all pretty clearly establish that the American people are on board with somebody who was born outside of the United States, but who had citizenship at birth.”

When Todd pressed further about how the question would be definitively resolved, Spiro added:

What you’ll end up with … is the consensus that develops through things like the resolution relating to John McCain [a non-binding, semi-stunt measure introduced by Senator Claire McCaskill in 2008 in which the Senate declared McCain eligible]. You’ll have editorialists in the major media outlets, you’ll have discussions like this one, in which it’s going to be hard to find somebody on the opposite side. So you’ll have this consensus that develops in an organic way, and in a way that doesn’t require the courts to get involved. So the only reason that there’s an argument here even is that the courts have not definitively resolved this question. And that’s something that they’re unlikely to do. So there’ll always be just a little bit of a door opening for political opponents to make these kinds of arguments in cases like this, but it’s really just a little bit of a door opening.

Editorials in major media outlets? Cable chat-show debates? Well, good enough for me! But almost certainly not good enough for a constitutional conservative like Cruz, at least if the question were anyone else's presidential eligibility. As you may have heard, Cruz, who actually memorized much of the Constitution in high school, believes the document should be interpreted rather literally. As his former professor Robert P. George once told National Review, “Ted was very drawn to the idea of constitutional originalism"—his undergraduate thesis was about the genius of the Ninth and Tenth Amendments.

This is a worldview that Cruz has carried with him ever since. After clinching the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas last August (which effectively won him the seat), Cruz told a crowd of supporters, “We did it. Millions of Texans, millions of Americans are rising up to reclaim our country, defend liberty and restore the Constitution.” At a gun control hearing in March, he famously advised his California colleague Dianne Feinstein that “all of us should begin as our foundational document with the Constitution.”

More than anything else, Cruz seems galled by the argument Professor Spiro trotted out in defense of his presidential eligibility—the idea that the constitution’s meaning evolves organically over time. At a Senate confirmation hearing in April, Cruz asked an Obama judicial nominee whether he considered the Constitution a “living document”—a way of ferreting out whether the nominee might be unacceptably liberal. (The nominee wisely appeased Cruz: “'I would say no. The Constitution has an enduring, fixed quality to it.'')