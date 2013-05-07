It's easy to see what draws networks to this kind of programming: They offer easy name recognition for viewers and are pretty much guaranteed to get media coverage. They also allow audiences to attach themselves to the most momentous aspects of their own history: France, for example, filmed its own "Napoleon" miniseries, the UK "Elizabeth I," Australia "Anzacs," Canada "The Arrow," among many others.

And Germany, with its incredibly fraught relationship with its own past, has in recent years proven to be a remarkably fertile ground for the historical miniseries—although they have tended to be darker than, say, "The Kennedys." In 1984, "Heimat," a 32-episode series recounting German history from 1919 to 2000, was a widespread critical success. In 2006, the same company behind "Our Mothers, Our Fathers" produced "Dresden," a romance between a British pilot and a German nurse set against the backdrop of the Dresden bombings; 2007's "March of Millions" revolved around the evacuation of East Prussia after WWII; in 2011, "Go West" told the story of three friends trying to escape East Germany. There have also been TV films about Rommel and Stauffenberg, and each of those, to varying degrees, launched media debates about history, atrocity and guilt.

To be truly successful, historical miniseries require a delicate balancing act between historical accuracy, simplicity, and melodrama. (Elie Wiesel notoriously accused "Holocaust" of being "inaccurate and offensive.") Given Germany's horrific history, that can make for an especially fine line to toe. After "Our Mothers, Our Fathers" aired on German TV, Polish TV executives issued an angry complaint to the ZDF, the German public network on which the miniseries aired, about its portrayal of Polish partisan fighters as anti-Semites, and some historians accused it of downplaying the pervasive Nazi ideology of young people at the time. And truth be told, the miniseries' penchant for melodrama can be queasy-making at times. One of its primary subplots involves an unspoken love between Charlotte and Wilfried, but given Wilfried's occasional tendency to shoot innocent Russians, it seems petty to worry about the future of his love life.

Even so, it has been, by most standards, a remarkable success. Some 7.6 million viewers watched its final episode, which amounts to nearly one tenth of the German population, and most major German newspapers published one (or many) columns about the real-life history it portrays. German historian Norbert Frei argued that the miniseries "laid bare … involvement of the Wehrmacht in the murder of the Jews, the killing of hostages in the Partisan War, the execution of commanders in the Russian army" and called it "important and new." In the Berliner Morgenpost, Martin Luecke, a historian at the Freie Universitaet, wrote that the miniseries shows "that the crimes of the Wehrmacht are no longer a taboo—that they are a well-integrated theme in German history.” Bild, the highest-circulation newspaper in Europe, ran a feature entitled "Were German soldiers really that cruel?" with the sub-headline: "For each German soldier, ten civilians were killed."

When the miniseries arrives in American theaters, it's likely to get a much more subdued reaction, but the fact that Americans will be seeing it at all is a reason for the German television industry to rejoice. The quality of German TV is a popular subject of derision among Germans—the country's most popular programs include "Wetten Dass," a 3-to-4-hour long variety show featuring a strange assortment of uncomfortable-looking American stars, like Justin Timberlake, watching novelty competitions in which, for example, people try to guess how much water is left in a bottle by listening to plunking sounds. (After one lengthy recent appearance on the program, an unhappy Tom Hanks told a German radio program that "In the United States, if you are on a TV show that goes on for four hours, everybody responsible for that show is fired the next day.") The international sale of "Our Mothers, Our Fathers," producers likely hope, offers an incentive for more ambitious programming.

But American audiences will probably be more interested in the glimpse it offers into Germany's evolving attitudes towards its own history. As the number of German veterans continues to dwindle, feelings about the crimes of the Nazi era among younger generations are likely to grow less visceral, but perhaps, hopefully, more objective. As Deutsche Welle, the German broadcaster, put it, the miniseries may be a sign that young Germans "are more willing to learn and ask questions in an open-minded way." If "Our Mothers, Our Fathers" is successful in the U.S., young Americans may soon have a new perspective on German history too.

Thomas Rogers is a writer living in Berlin.