That the Tsarnaevs were not disciplined members of an organized group—the way, for instance, that the September 11 terrorists were—does not distinguish them from other recent jihadists. Roy has argued this, and so, as Boston Globe columnist Farah Stockman pointed out, has former CIA case officer Marc Sageman. Five years ago, Sageman published a prescient book, Leaderless Jihad: Terror Networks in the Twenty-First Century, that described the emergence of a new post-Iraq invasion generation of jihadis that have no concrete connection to Al Qaeda, but who nonetheless look to its Islamist principles for guidance. “The new generation of terrorists consists of homegrown wannabes—self-recruited, without leadership and globally connected through the Internet,” he wrote.

Sageman’s examples were drawn from Europe—the Dutch born Mohammed Bouyeri who assassinated filmmaker Theo Van Gogh, the perpetrators of the Madrid bombing, and some second-generation Canadians who were arrested before they could stage attacks in Toronto and Ottawa. But a year later, he could have added Major Nidal Malik Hasan, charged with killing thirteen fellow soldiers at Fort Hood in November 2009.

None of these terrorists were recruited or trained by al Qaeda, but they learned Islamist ideology and tactics over the Internet, just as the Tsarnaev brothers allegedly did. Can that constitute being part of a movement? If two people can conduct a love affair over social media without ever meeting in person, why can’t a would-be terrorist, watching videos, exchanging emails, or perhaps even participating in chat rooms, also conceive of himself as a member of a global political movement even though he never attended a face-to-face meeting with any leader of Al Qaeda or its affiliates? In this new world of media, the Tsarnaevs were part of a global movement that has targeted the United States as an enemy of Islam.

Like their European counterparts, the Tsarnaevs—and particularly Tamerlan—were also unhappy, and disturbed, kids. They were immigrants or the children of immigrants who had difficulty assimilating. Their uncle described them as “losers” who felt “hatred to those who were able to settle themselves.” They had no direct experience of American intervention in Iraq or Afghanistan. They—and, again, Tamerlan is the prime example—seemed to go from personal and career disappointment to Islam to Islamism to terrorism. A psychologist would describe this as “displacement” and see their actions as a personal expression of rage one step removed from the kind of political calculation that characterizes revolutionary action.

Indeed, there does seem to have been an irrational dimension to the Tsarnaevs' alleged actions that invites comparisons to the Columbine or Sandy Hook killers. If the brothers acted in order to protest American actions toward Muslims in Iraq and Afghanistan, they didn’t do a very good job of tying their actions to their convictions. Bouyeri, for instance, left a note warning the enemies of Islam on the body of his victim. Hasan is said to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) during the killings. But the Tsarnaevs left no note and acted afterwards as if they hoped to get away with what they had done.