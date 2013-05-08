The students from Washington-area colleges tossed off insider observations that awed Westerners like Poorsafar: “They were all like, ‘supposedly this is on the table,’ ‘supposedly the Republicans made a serious offer on this or that.’” After a group photo session outside, Gilman described for me his team’s efforts to do centrist consciousness-building at Brown University. It held a Rhode Island Fiscal Summit featuring as keynote speaker the financier Steve Rattner, a member of Fix the Debt, the Peterson-funded Washington lobbying group. It took pictures of students holding a white board on which they’d written thoughts on “what the debt means to me.” And it got students to sign a “Contract with the Future” that called for finding “compassionate ways to reduce entitlement commitments.” This did not go over so well with everyone: “One person said, ‘If you touch Medicare, don’t talk to me.’” Gilman said he kept his cool with this reply: “I don’t think that’s the right way to have a productive conversation about a sustainable future.”

Alas, the competition judges—Chelsea Clinton, George Stephanopoulos, and fiscal commission chairmen Erskine Bowles and Alan Simpson—awarded Brown only second place. The gold went to the University of Virginia team led by Lena Shi, a genial Charlottesville native who describes herself as a “moderate” who believes “there are perspectives from both sides that are very helpful.” Her team had hosted Senator Mark Warner, the moderate Democrat, for a speech on the debt. (“Both sides have got blame on this,” he told students.) The team also held a workshop to coach classmates on personal savings, and a confab with the College Democrats and Young Republicans that produced a letter, with 200 signatures, on the need for Washington to “reach a compromise.”

Scoff all you want, but it’s not hard to see why Peterson is looking to the future. Polling suggests young people are still working out their thinking on fiscal matters—those 18-29 are more likely than older voters to say that government should be doing more, but also more likely to say that reducing the budget deficit is more important than maintaining Medicare and Social Security. “Young people have the most to gain and lose and we think they need to involved in the debate,” Peterson’s son Michael told me. “Many of them may not be aware of what they’re facing and what’s happening in the coming decades on our current fiscal path.”

For another thing, the present tense isn’t looking so great for the fiscal scold. Despite the well-funded machinations of Fix the Debt, the fiscal cliff passed without a grand bargain to reduce the deficit. The doomsaying has lost some urgency as deficit projections have started to ease. To top it all off comes word that the 2010 paper by two Harvard economists that has undergirded austerity efforts here and around the world was built on an Excel spreadsheet error.

Against all this, why not seek redemption in the young? Better yet, why not enlist the last president to balance the budget? With Peterson helping pay for Clinton’s St. Louis conference, Bill Clinton offered in exchange a staunch endorsement of Peterson’s message. In a private meeting with Up to Us contestants, Clinton affirmed their bipartisan instincts. “He brought up that he had talked recently with Eric Cantor and that they had a good discussion,” said Conrad Zbikowski, from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. “It isn’t so much that [the parties] aren’t willing, it’s that they’re getting a lot of pressure from the bases on both sides.” This rang true to Poorsafar, the Texas student. “Scape-goating a particular party … defeats the progress of comprehensive reform,” he said. “I just really think that both parties need to work together and be mature adults.”