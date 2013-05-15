Genre memoirs stink. I don’t mean the books themselves. Plenty of them do stink, surely, just like any other kind of book. But some of them are great. The past decade has seen successful memoirs mined from war, Anthony Swofford’s Jarhead; celebrity: Keith Richard’s Life; addiction: Mary Karr’s Lit; and cancer: Joshua Cody’s [Sic]—to name a few. My gripe is more general: The fact that memoirs are so often written and edited and marketed with the idea of fitting into a genre does a disservice to readers, writers, and writing.

Two new books attest: Drew Magary’s Someone Could Get Hurt: A Memoir of Twenty-first Century Parenthood and John T. Price’s Daddy Long Legs: The Natural Education of a Father. Both have lots of good qualities. Sharp prose; funny, as well as moving passages; effective, well-constructed chapters. Neither is unpleasant to read. But they both drag in parts, and suffer for the feeling of being crammed into a box that they don’t quite naturally fit: the fatherhood memoir, a genre that stretches back at least to Bill Cosby’s 1987 bestseller, Fatherhood, and has seen a revival of late—Neal Pollack’s Alternadad, David Sheff’s Beautiful Boy, Buzz Bissinger’s Father’s Day, Jim Gaffigan’s Dad Is Fat, Adrian Kulp’s Dad or Alive. The mini boom seems in line with the demographic shift toward more stay-at-home dads and like an emulation of society’s ubiquitous and highly profitable “mommy culture.” (See the “Dudes Club” in last year’s ensemble comedy What to Expect When You’re Expecting and Kindling Quarterly, a new magazine about fatherhood that does not, despite what the title might suggest, advocate setting children on fire.)

While most genre memoirs seek to explain a specific and unique experience, shared by some but not by many, the fatherhood memoir is a study of a common phenomenon. And there’s a too frequent problem with studies of this common experience. It has to do with a thing that lots of people learn when they have a kid and so find themselves sitting around with other parents talking about their kids a lot: No one is ever going to think the way your kid mispronounces words when he or she is learning to talk is as cute as you think it is. (No one except the kid’s grandparents.) So when Magary repeatedly quotes his son saying “oat-kay” instead of “okay” (“Deddy, are woo oat-kay?”) and when Price, throughout the book, has his sons refer to each other as “brudda” (“It’s OK, Big Brudda is here!”), it’s like listening to the parents on the next table over at Chuck E. Cheese’s coo babytalk and pet names at children you don’t know. Such pitfalls makes an author’s job harder—the more mundane a story a book tells, the more exceptional the telling must be. Magary endured the premature birth of a child, and a serious health crisis that followed. But neither he nor Price can claim access to parental experience that falls very far outside of the norm.

A correspondent for GQ and columnist for Deadspin and Gawker, Magary is a charming, breezy writer with an enjoyable gift for vulgarity (recently evidenced in his administration of Deadspin’s sublimely ridiculous “Swear Word Bracket.”) He takes a down-to-earth, pragmatic approach to parenting, and he seems like he’d be a nice guy to share a beer or chat with at the playground with. But the simple clarity of his prose is well suited for reporting harrowing moments, too. His third child, a son, was born seven weeks early with a potentially fatal condition known as intestinal malrotation. An account of emergency surgery and a 27-day stay in NICU opens and closes the book and gives it much of its emotional heft. A doctor had told him that “the survival rate was zero” if the boy’s intestines proved unsalvageable. “Do they euthanize your child?” he wonders. “Do they just leave him until he starves to death because he can’t fully digest anything? They can’t do that. The world couldn’t possibly be that cruel, could it?”

