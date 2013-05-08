So far, only one group has stepped forward as a viable partner, an organization called Mortgage Resolution Partners (MRP), run by several Democratic operatives from California. MRP has attempted to activate their eminent domain plan in several cities around the country, but it’s not clear whether the deal makes sense for anybody.

First of all, MRP is only interested in dealing with performing mortgages, where the borrower is current on the loan. These are not the people most in need of help from foreclosure. They actually have some options already: The federal HARP program, which extends refinancing options to underwater borrowers, has proven attractive enough to banks (who make money in fees off the new loan and often lock in rates higher than the going average) to become successful, with over 1 million refinances made. While this doesn’t give underwater borrowers the cheapest possible interest rate, it does often save them hundreds of dollars a month and makes the loans more affordable. It’s borrowers who have missed payments that are most at risk of foreclosure. But MRP doesn’t want to help them.

It’s also questionable whether performing mortgages are condemnable. If borrowers have been paying for years, why does it serve community needs to take those mortgages over? There’s certainly a somewhat higher risk of foreclosure on an underwater mortgage, but the benefit seems to go to the individual borrower rather than the city, which puts the concept in legal jeopardy.

Moreover, under eminent domain, the government entity must offer a "fair value" for the entity it condemns. And there's a big difference between fair value for a house, and fair value for a mortgage. In this case, if a borrower is dutifully paying their mortgage every month, expectations are high that they will continue paying it. The owner of the mortgage would be unlikely to consider a discounted rate as a fair deal, when the borrower is able to pay full price. Therefore, the only legal way for the government to acquire the mortgage at fair value would be to pay it off in full, a much higher price than the value of the house. MRP, a for-profit company, is obviously more interested in buying the mortgage at a deep discount, taking a cut (reportedly 5.5 percent) when they reset the loan for the borrower and turning a profit. As financial writer Yves Smith, who has criticized this rendering of eminent domain, noted recently, “The mortgages must be stolen.” What’s more, if the borrower were to default on the new loan, MRP would take none of the risk, which would all be borne on the municipality.

There may be ways to structure eminent domain that make sense for both the municipality and investors. But the most-cited proposal on the table has made communities wary once they dig into the details. And this has given the mortgage lending industry time to counterattack. Not only did it threaten to essentially cut off lending to any community that engages in this kind of scheme, it got some back-up, incredibly, from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the government overseer of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Last August the FHFA sent a notice to the Federal Register that expressed “significant concerns” with eminent domain plans for mortgages, ominously asserting that “action may be necessary” to avoid any risks associated with the program. Perhaps in part because of these threats, the constitutional challenges sure to arise, and the high-risk, low-reward deal from MRP, San Bernardino, the first city to really explore this idea, gave up on it earlier this year.