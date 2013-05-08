Like a shark that has to keep swimming lest it suffocate, Rush Limbaugh must pick fights with people to keep his name alive. So demanding is his job that he sometimes resorts to attacking his own species. The target du jour of Limbaugh’s jabs: Marco Rubio. When he had Rubio on his radio show last month, Limbaugh asked the senator whether going through with immigration reform wasn’t “committing suicide” for Republicans. “He’s willing to give liberals a much bigger benefit of the doubt than I would, based on my experiences with ‘em,” Limbaugh said. He doubted the wisdom of granting “amnesty” to 11 million people, most of whom will “automatically” vote Democrat. (“It’s mathematics,” he said, although it’s really not.)

Who will win this bout? We’re still in the early rounds. But here’s how other conservatives fared when brawling with the radio jockey:

Michael Steele

In March 2009, newly-minted Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele was asked about Limbaugh’s wishing to see President Barack Obama fail. Steele told CNN’s D.L. Hughley, “Rush Limbaugh, his whole thing is entertainment. Yes, it’s incendiary. Yes, it’s ugly.” Two days after that aired, Limbaugh responded to those few lines with a bitter lecture that, when transcribed, lasted ten paragraphs. “If I were chairman of the Republican Party, given the state that it’s in, I would quit,” he said. “I might get out the hari-kari knife because I would have presided over a failure that is embarrassing to the Republicans and conservatives who have supported it and invested in it all these years.” By the end of the day, Steele had apologized profusely.