There is a lot of low-hanging fruit in Time’s new cover story on narcissistic millennials, currently available to subscribers only (as if millennials pay for online content!). It was written by Joel Stein, famously described by Time editor Rick Stengel as “a god to people in their twenties and thirties”—only now Stein is 41, and he has come not to praise but to bury twenty- and thirtysomethings. Stein interviewed Kim Kardashian (a god to groupies?) and refers to Tucker Max (a god to bros?) as “an example for millennials.” The massive strides millennials have made toward making mainstream culture more accepting of gays and lesbians is relegated to a subordinate clause in a single sentence. Similarly short shrift is given to the fantastically bum deal millennials were dealt in terms of the economy. On a broader level—and here some sympathy for Stein is probably appropriate—Time wanted to be able to splash something like “Millennials Are Lazy, Entitled Narcissists Who Still Live With Their Parents: Why They’ll Save Us All” on its cover, and so any resulting article was going to say exactly that and then also hedge and say that that is overgeneralizing and unfair and end up saying basically nothing at all. For the most part, this article says nothing at all.

But where it does say things, Time and Stein reveal themselves to be guilty of taking culturally and ethically specific ideas about how people should live their lives as normative facts. It is a frame that could never hope to grasp millennials’ brand of rebellion. It is an unrigorous application of pre-existing biases, taking those biases for gospel. It is typical not so much of Gen Xers or baby boomers but of, simply, old people. Stein’s article is dressed up as objective description, which hides the fact that most of it—to paraphrase a boomer icon—is just, like, his opinion, man.

So we are told at the outset that millennials are “lazy.” As Stein writes, “And they are lazy. In 1992, the nonprofit Families and Work Institute reported that 80% of people under 23 wanted to one day have a job with greater responsibility; 10 years later, only 60% did.” But maybe current young people—whether because they are young people or because they are members of a distinct generation known as millennials—place a lower premium on responsibility in their jobs because they find being in charge of people uncomfortable or in conflict with their values; or because they saw what seeking out jobs with greater responsibility did to their parents’ happiness; or because they hope to find greater self-fulfillment in their family lives. An empirical observation (assuming the Families and Work Institute’s methodology is sound, although it is worth noting that Time’s most recent statistic here comes from George W. Bush’s second year in office) is turned into a normative judgment: Millennials are less ambitious; therefore they are lazy.

Or here’s another, also from Stein’s opening litany: “Their development is stunted: more people ages 18 to 29 live with their parents than with a spouse, according to the 2012 Clark University Poll of Emerging Adults.” For one thing: it’s the economy, stupid! Thousands of words on, Stein dutifully nods toward other possible valid reasons for this development, such as greater, technologically enabled control over fertility. But that is not even the point. “Stunted” is one of those words that linguist Paul Roberts would have called “colorful.” Stein is making not only a forensic observation, but also a moral judgment. Millennials are delaying maturity, leaving home, marriage, having children, and the rest—and that is wrong of them. Thank God Joel Stein is here to set us right!