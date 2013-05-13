After 1945, the NS became the house organ of Clement Attlee’s government, which was powerfully affected by the Statesman’s spirit of managerial socialism and the belief that, as one Labour politician of the day had famously said, “the gentleman in Whitehall really does know better what is good for people than the people know themselves.” Martin was finally eased out in 1960 and replaced by John Freeman, a fascinating and curious figure, soldier, MP, journalist, British ambassador to Washington from 1969 to 1971, and now, at 98, a complete recluse. He was succeeded by Paul Johnson, under whom circulation reached 94,000, more than three times what it is now, sad to say. He too is still with us, at 84, having undergone a lurid voyage from left to right to become a darling of American conservatives.

For full disclosure, I should say here that the NS has been part of my life. Growing up in a good progressive home (as it was called in the days when we believed in progress), I read it every week when I was a boy, and we had family friends who worked for the magazine. By the 1970s, I came to know the NS gang older than myself. It was the first paper in which I was published, by Anthony Howard, who was then editor. The paper’s political columnist was Alan Watkins (Howard’s brother-in-law), who became one of my greatest friends, and I learned all too much about the baroque complexity of the marital and extramarital relations of the NS staff in those days, which would take a diagram to explain. With Claire Tomalin as Howard’s literary editor, a new generation of writers came to the paper, “my lost boys,” Tony Howard later called them: Martin Amis, Julian Barnes, James Fenton, Christopher Hitchens.

Despite this flowering, Howard was pushed out, and it all went wrong. There had been one editor for almost 30 years from 1931; since Howard’s departure in 1978, there have been ten. In his memoir, Amis implies that the problem was political, as the paper veered toward the hysterical left. To me, watching from The Spectator (to whose genial Tory pages I had defected), it seemed that this was the wrong analysis and that a collapse of serious cultural standards was what ailed the paper.

Sadly marking the end of an era, Alan Watkins and Tony Howard died in 2010, but today their old paper is looking in better shape than it has for some time, with Jason Cowley as editor and Jonathan Derbyshire, who has just left after doing his best for some years to revive the Jekyll of culture and wit, and I wish the NS well: We still need good magazines—the grand old English weeklies that Macdonald saluted in his essay “Amateur Journalism,” written in 1956 while he worked in London. By that word, he didn’t mean amateurish in a derogatory sense but that these papers seemed to be written knowledgeably and stylishly, for love or fun. And one of their great strengths, he said, were the letters pages, a long conversation among people who mattered, or who cared.

As I have said, the ’30s were not the Statesman’s finest hour, as Kingsley Martin gave strangulated voice to the contradictory themes of Russophilia, anti-fascism, and pacifist derision of traditional military values, not quite grasping that fascism might have to be met with force. In August 1939, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact threw the left into turmoil. Some were disenchanted with Stalin but others, writing to the NS, took his side and shied away when Great Britain went to war on September 3.

This prompted what may be the single greatest letter-to-the-editor of the twentieth century, perhaps unknown to Niall Ferguson, with his belief that Keynes’s sodomitical proclivities inspired an indifference to the survival of humanity and humane values. It appeared in the New Statesman of October 14, and would have justified that paper’s existence if it had published nothing else for the past hundred years:

Sir, The intelligentsia of the Left were the loudest in demanding that the Nazi aggression should be resisted at all costs. When it comes to a showdown, scarce four weeks have passed before they remember that they are pacifists and write defeatist letters to your columns, leaving the defence of freedom and of civilisation to Colonel Blimp and the Old School Tie, for whom Three Cheers. J.M. Keynes King’s College, Cambridge

