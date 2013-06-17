Listeners won’t quite be laughing at Gertrude Stein, or at themselves, but at some combination of the two, plus the absurdity of a situation in which they are complicit.





The new marathon’s appeal may have less to do with intellect than nostalgia for a certain all-nighter intensity that's hard to find in everyday life. The marathon reading is the intramural soccer game, the a cappella showcase, the lit mag on deadline. “Oh,” my roommate said when we signed up to marathon-read Moby-Dick. “I get it. This is college.” Like college, it feels high-pressure but may not actually matter. In Triple Canopy’s austere office, readers sat at a long table beneath artful bunting, and when they propped their elbows beside their matching books, they looked seminarish. A tabletop scoreboard, the kind you might find at a volleyball game, kept track of the page count.

By Sunday morning, another analogy suggested itself. The marathon reading, that great display of offline literary togetherness, was starting to feel like the Internet. Of course, all along, whole event was documented extensively online—by photographers, on Twitter, and over a live-stream. But beyond that, I began to feel, marathon reading didn’t offer a high-minded alternative to “the culture of Twitter or the sound bite”; the marathon reading evoked the feeling of the Internet offline.

Sunday morning, in the nearly empty room, I agreed to take the 6:30 walk-in slot. At first, reflexively, I had declined. “I have to go soon,” I said, before realizing this was a bizarre thing to say. It was 6:00 in the morning: Where did I have to go? And anyway, I thought—why not? Who would see me? No one here had to know my name. I could sound and look as bad as I wanted and then I would disappear. I felt eager for attention, even if one-sixth of my audience was a Chihuahua. I read from 6:30 to 6:50, absorbed none of the words I saw or spoke, and then left: sleepy, but also kind of jazzed.

The social experience that a marathon reading offers—an all-hours buffet of group laughs and idle companionship—is as close as anything in real life gets to hanging out online. You’re not sure who you’re with, but you’re all staring at the same thing, and maybe, sometimes, at each other. You might invite stares, you might talk, or you might not do anything at all. You can drop in whenever and poke around for a while. You can wake up at 3:15, read until your eyes ache, eat leftovers, and go back to bed.