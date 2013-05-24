Boston has historically been a fractious place, down to its marrow: white against black, Irish against WASP, Italian against Irish, Dorchester against Brighton, us against them, us against us if them weren’t around. A political culture rooted in an actual revolution and an actual tea party later produced characters like James Michael Curley, who, according to lore, threatened to use his authority as mayor to open the sewer mains under Brahmin banks if the bankers didn’t loan money to city projects. Firebrand busing opponent Louise Day Hicks campaigned for City Hall, and nearly won, under the barely coded slogan “Neighborhood schools for neighborhood kids.” (“A large part of my vote probably does come from bigoted people,” she said, with some understatement.) In one typical episode, a state legislator stumping for his preferred mayoral candidate in enemy territory was assailed by “an unidentified vegetable that I suspect was a tomato.”

By contrast, the most striking thing about the Boston of Mayor Tom Menino, right until the bombs went off on Boylston Street, is how quiet it was. He has run the city for a record five terms, and if he hadn’t announced in March that he was finally ready to step down, voters would likely have waved him on to a sixth. But unlike his predecessors, his has been a reign without flamboyance, because for Menino that kind of power was not an option. He is physically awkward, with a froggy mien. His only flair is one for mangling English: “Alcatraz around my neck,” “Martha Luther King,” and the immortal “three or more people conjugating on the Public Garden over the next few weeks will be banned” stand among the local favorites. He was never going to rouse his city to action. Instead, he split the difference between blustering pugilists like Rudy Giuliani and clammy technocrats like Michael Bloomberg, forging a third way of urban boss-hood.

To understand how Menino ruled—and he ruled utterly—you have to appreciate how he rose. Much of it happened behind closed doors. A former insurance salesman with a high school diploma and a shrewd mind for organizing, Menino became a city councilor when the state senator he worked for had a seat created in Menino’s Hyde Park neighborhood and used his machine to install Menino in it. Once on the council, Menino, considered by his colleagues to be a good guy, hardworking but small-time, cozied up with Mayor Ray Flynn. Just as Flynn’s administration began to falter, Menino saw his opportunity and got Flynn to back him in a bid for city council president. Then, when Flynn stepped down in 1993 to become the ambassador to the Vatican under Bill Clinton, Menino became acting mayor.

Few Menino supporters saw much point in actually voting for him. It would be like voting for winter in January.

At the time, the consensus was that this was a nice little caretaker job, Tommy getting to play dress up. But Menino saw it differently, shocking the political class by acting like, well, the mayor. As the election approached, he announced a slew of page-one anti-crime initiatives and millions of dollars in funding for teen and senior programs, even as he refused to openly engage in the campaign, citing “city business.” It wasn’t until August that Menino announced he was running; come November, he walked away with the race. It was like that for every cycle for the next two decades: Menino declining to engage challengers in sunlight, while working behind the scenes to mangle a parade of ham-and-eggers who either did not understand that the rules had changed or were essentially committing the political equivalent of suicide-by-cop. The best any of his four challengers did was get croaked by 15 points.