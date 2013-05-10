Two kinds of story have been written about the announcement that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has opted for lap-band surgery to curb his obesity: a simplistic horse-race story and a slightly more interesting, if still glib, pop-psychology story.

The logic of the horse-race story, such as it is, states that the governor’s decision must be taken as a sign that he is strongly considering a run for president in 2016. This analysis should be familiar to us by now. Al Gore, whose weight problem didn’t even approach Christie’s, was prodded and poked endlessly about his weight loss in the run-up to the 2008 election, with Beltway onlookers examining his fitness regimen the way Kremlinologists used to scrutinize seating arrangements at Red Square parades. Formerly-fat presidential candidate (and, sadly, likely candidate for regression) Mike Huckabee likewise garnered as much press for his loss of 110 pounds as for his beguiling media personality and surprising success in the Iowa caucus. The rigors of campaign life, the horse-race story assures us, are strenuous enough for a man in good health, and lugging extra weight through the Sisyphean procession of county fairs, primary debates, and fundraisers would only offer another obstacle. Besides, who was the last fat U.S. president?

This is the very question which lies at the center of the pop-psychology story. Whether because of superficiality among the electorate, the media’s emphasis on extreme beauty standards for members of both sexes, or the misleading proposition that overweight people have no control over themselves, Americans have not elected a president resembling Christie in a hundred years. That convenient century mark is distinguished, of course, by President William Howard Taft, the enormous milestone on our society’s collective road to the mortification of the human body in public life.

Christie’s ascent among Republican contenders guarantees that our twenty-seventh president will be regularly exhumed and made to play the smiling, Falstaffian foil to our newfangled misgivings about hypertension and stroke. Nothing so perfectly illustrates the absurd indignity of the former president’s size, as well as our obsession with it, than the cherished tale of the president becoming stuck in his own bathtub. While contemporary newspapers were replete with true accounts of enlarged tubs being installed in hotels and ships in anticipation of an official visit, we have no reason to think he was ever actually trapped in one.