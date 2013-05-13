What should we make of that? It's hard to know precisely without knowing what the researchers really should have expected in the first place. Katherine Baicker, a Harvard economist and a lead author of the paper, has said the Oregon experiment didn't produce the kind of physical health improvements researchers had found in previous studies, including the famous RAND health insurance experiment and some studies of MediCal (California's Medicaid program) during the 1980s. Aaron Carroll, a pediatrician and health care services researcher at Indiana University, thinks the comparison is flawed—that, in effect, the researchers were looking for a level of improvement that prior studies haven't really showed. I spent much of the weekend trying to sort out the particulars of this argument, via some lengthy e-mail exchanges with several of the researchers as well as some outside researchers. And I'm still not sure who’s right. Maybe they'll settle it soon.

In the meantime, there’s a point on which all the researchers agree. The Oregon study can't disprove that Medicaid produced physical health benefits, because it can't pinpoint the results with enough precision. Meanwhile, lots of other studies (not to mention intuition) suggest that people on Medicaid do end up healthier. Given this evidence, I would say the best bet is that Medicaid has at least some positive effect on health. If the authors are right about the expectations—and, for the sake of argument, let's assume they are—then the Oregon findings should make us less optimistic about the magnitude of improvement or less confident that the improvement is real. But we should still think that, all else equal, people who go onto Medicaid will end up healthier. The question would be how much.

Should Obamacare's defenders be careful about predicting that simply giving people Medicaid will yield large improvements in health? I think so. Here it’s useful to think about what might have actually been happening in Oregon. A good place to start would be with an interview with Mary Carson, an Oregonian who actually ended up on Medicaid. In the interview, conducted by Jordan Rau of Kaiser Health News, Carson explains that getting healthy is not easy. You have to go to the doctor, take your medication, change your lifestyle, and, by the way, hope the medication works. (Sometimes it takes a while to figure out which drug works, and at what level, etc.) Medicaid, in other words, is a necessary but not sufficient precondition for better health.

But the best way to think about this is the way that Bloomberg's Josh Barro did: The problem with Medicaid isn’t Medicaid. It’s our health insurance system, which is lousy at getting people good care. If that's true, then expanding Medicaid make more sense if it's happening alongside other reforms designed to make health care better. And that's pretty much what is happening. Obamacare isn't just giving people insurance. It’s also trying to reorganize the way people get health care, by, among other things, getting more people into “medical homes” that make precisely the kind of improvements the researchers hoped to find in Oregon. I wouldn't pretend that Obamacare is going to complete this transformation overnight—or anytime soon—anymore than I'd pretend it's going to make sure every American has insurance on January 1, 2014. But I would argue it's pushing the entire health care system in the right direction and that, over time, more coverage will translate into better health.

The glass-half-empty version of that argument is that government will never get health care right, making the whole Medicaid exercise pointless. This is what many conservatives believe. But Medicaid clearly delivered other benefits for the enrolled Oregonians, starting with mental health. The presence of large improvements in mental health were just as surprising to the researchers as the lack of large improvements in physical health. Better mental health might be partly the result of a placebo effect, or the fact that people who don’t worry about medical bills have one less reason to be depressed. Whatever the reason, it's still "a big deal," as Adrianna McIntyre wrote at the blog Project Milennial. Not only might better mental health save some money, given the costs to society of lost productivity and activity. It should also save lives.