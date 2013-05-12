The actual results, too, can be considered heartening. Historically, the two major parties have been Sharif’s PML-N and the incumbent Pakistani People’s Party (PPP). For comparison’s sake, the PPP is somewhat similar to India’s Congress Party. Both are dynastic (Zardari is the widower of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto), both are corrupt, both are ostensibly secular, and both have some levels of elite support simply because the alternatives are generally pretty dreadful. The current PPP president, Asif Ali Zardari, is astonishingly unpopular in the country for his (supposed) closeness to America, his (confirmed) corruption, and his record of poor governance. The PPP deserves credit for the completion of its term, but its cowardice in office has been noticeable, and it has failed to even attempt to take on the country’s militants. “The PPP can no longer claim to have a national base,” Madiha Afzal, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, told me, referring to the party’s dreadful showing.

This election also saw the rise of a new major party, the PTI, led by the former cricket star Imran Khan. Khan has been a social media phenomenon—those who don’t believe me should try saying anything skeptical about him on Facebook or Twitter—and the subject of much nervous western media coverage, thanks to his calls for negotiation with the Taliban, and some rather, um, none-so-bright statements about geopolitics. (My favorite: saying the creation of the Taliban was a backlash against the War on Terror). After Khan took a bad fall at a rally last week, some observers expected him to receive a boost at the polls. It didn’t happen: his showing was an impressive one, but he got swamped by Sharif.

This partially serves as confirmation that established parties and patronage networks maintain significant control in the country. (There were some unsurprising, credible accusations of voter fraud). Still, as the analyst Sadanand Dhume explained, perceptively, it gave Khan “just the right balance of encouragement and rebuke.” More political parties and political participation is important; at the same time, it’s good to know Khan will not be the most powerful civilian in the country. (His party may assume control of some of the northwestern areas of the country: in other words, good luck talking with the Taliban!).

All of which leaves Pakistan with Sharif. There is plenty to say about the man that isn’t positive: He is close to Saudi Arabia’s leaders, his party is religious and conservative, and his prior terms in office were not impressive. However, there is some reason to think he has changed for the better. Partially as a result of his personal experience with Musharraf in the late 1990s, he has spoken forcefully for civilian control, and made clear that the military should not run the country. He also did less than he might have done to undermine the PPP’s term in office. And he has called for a closer relationship with India. (His economic competence is considered to be superior to Zardari’s). Again, civilian control and peace with India may not be sufficient to solve Pakistan’s problems, but they are two of the biggest necessary steps.

For all these reasons, Pakistan’s election can be considered a success. But only in relative terms. The country is still teeming with militancy and violence, and it does not seem to be on the verge of undergoing a necessary realignment of its foreign policy—i.e. making peace with India, and ending support for Taliban elements in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the election has entrenched the regional distinctions that have long bedeviled Pakistan. (Bangladesh was once East Pakistan, before declaring independence). The troubled Balochistan region largely voted for Baloch nationalists, the main state of Punjab went to Sharif, and Sindh (as usual) went to the PPP. “The regional divide is probably the starkest it’s ever been,” Afzal,told me. (The secular, poorly run Awami National Party faced so much Taliban intimidation that it could barely compete).