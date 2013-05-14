At the same time, both of those shows feel empowering. My theory is that’s because they are actually about the second stage of growing up, when you’re establishing yourself but aren’t quite settled yet. They are about women in their early 30s—they’ve been independent for a while, but they’re still in a sort of holding pattern. This isn’t where they’ll be, or at least not where they want to be, in five years’ time.

For me, the kiss that defined this season of “New Girl,” and everything that has followed between Jess and Nick, was about confronting and getting over the awkwardness of doing something for the first time. When you’re no longer a kid, how do you make that shift from friend to girlfriend; how do you handle a budding relationship with a guy you share an apartment with; how do you introduce your kinda sorta boyfriend to your dad? Jess and her roommates started out horribly immature—I remember being infuriated by Jess’ behavior in the very early episodes when, despite being a grown-ass woman and a teacher, she didn’t seem to know how to do basic things like eat in a restaurant or say the word penis. She’s getting over that now, thank God. (I miss Douchey Schmidt, but he’s growing up, too, especially in the rekindling of his relationship with Elizabeth, who’s an awesome, mature adult.)

NOREEN: I’m glad you brought up the dudes on “The Mindy Project.” A question for which I might get reamed on the Internet: Are male friendships inherently richer (or easier) comedic terrain than female friendships in some way? The guys on “New Girl,” for instance, have a much funnier dynamic than the women. Same with “Happy Endings,” I think, and “Friends” back in the day. Or am I just a misogynist?

WILLA: I am going to write more on this in a second: BUT DO NOT DISS MONICA AND RACHEL, true BFFS.

NOREEN: But not THAT funny together!!

Pushing the boundaries of network TV Standards and Practices isn't the same thing as pushing the boundaries of the network sitcom as a form.

JUNE: Maybe so, but Bobby and Andy are more interesting than Jules and Ellie on “Cougar Town.”

LAURA BENNETT: I think Noreen can be forgiven for her misogyny: I do feel like it can be tough to make female friendships funny when a lot of sitcoms resort to having their female characters talk almost exclusively about men. I find this to be a particularly irksome feature of “The Mindy Project”: one of the reasons why the amped-up focus on Danny, Jeremy, and Morgan has made the show more interesting is because Mindy and her girlfriends/female co-workers do pretty much nothing besides talk about the boyfriends they have, don't have, or want. I know Mindy's romantic mooniness is part of the shtick of the show, but her female friendships make for some pretty redundant, shallow comedy.

Actually, when I think back to the sitcom duos I've enjoyed watching most over the years, a lot of them are male-female pairs, some fueled by sexual tension and some by nutty personality chemistry: Seinfeld and Benes, Mary Tyler Moore and Lou Grant, Jack and Karen on “Will and Grace” (mostly a sideshow rather than an emotional anchor for the series, but still!). And in the “Friends” universe, my favorite pair was probably Monica-Chandler (and Joey-Chandler, needless to say). But in the end, of course, everyone paired off neatly, the way platonic male-female friendships often don't in real life. So this is where “New Girl” seems to make some serious cultural headway: That Jess-Nick kiss was such a great moment, as June smartly pointed out, because of what it says about the baffling awkwardness of testing the boundary between friendship and romance in the years when your "urban tribe" is basically your family.

NOREEN MALONE: OK, let’s get reductive: which will matter more in 10 years, “Girls” or “New Girl”?





JUNE THOMAS: I adore a lot of the cable shows that get stuffed into the comedy categories for the Emmys, but that’s as close as some of them come to actually being comedies. Other than “Veep,” the rest of the shows—“Girls,” “Nurse Jackie,” maybe even “Louie”—don’t even seem to be trying for laughs. They’re half-hour dramas; I can’t believe their writers rooms are trying to be the joke factories than the network sitcoms have to run. And, of course, since their ratings requirements are lower, they don’t have to target such a broad audience. In other words, comparing “New Girl” and “Girls” is like comparing boobs and testicles.

LAURA BENNETT: I'm a bit leery of the “Girls”/“New Girl” comparison, too, since I think the shows actually have remarkably little in common. The point Noreen makes in her piece about the way “New Girl” takes on sexual anxiety—that, in its own weird way, it “says as much about sexual anxiety as ‘Girls’ does”—is a good one. But man, those shows are so different. And the question of which show will matter more in 10 years doesn't really feel like a fair one; the answer is probably “Girls,” but that has little to do with the respective, vastly different styles of Meriwether and Dunham and a lot to do, of course, with the particular liberties afforded by HBO.

This might be controversial, but I think it's tough to make the case for the singularity of “New Girl” as a sitcom. It's a really good show, and Noreen articulated exactly why it works so well in her piece. I'd be pretty curious to see Meriwether unleash her weird, edgy sensibility on a cable show. But reading about the writers' room necrophilia jokes, I couldn't help but think that pushing the boundaries of network TV Standards and Practices isn't the same thing as pushing the boundaries of the network sitcom as a form, or as a cultural statement. It's rare that I watch “New Girl” and think, I've never seen anything like this before.

WILLA PASKIN: Why is “New Girl” downgraded so drastically because you’ve seen something like it before? I get that originality counts, but I think this is part of the strain of Book Report-ism that has crept into TV-watching (in the corner of the universe that writes about "Girls" on the internet a ton, where I live). We watch TV for pleasure! There is no shame in that! If “New Girl” makes one laugh and smile, if it is super-super enjoyable and pleasant, that is awesome, period. If its version of self-asphyxiation sex did not launch a million blog posts and New York Times op-eds, that’s fine. It has a different set of intentions than "Girls," among them trying to make millions of people laugh. Which is crazy hard to do! Originality is important, but I think the fixation on it obscures the way that even the very best, most original things riff on what came before—the way that “The Wire” functioned as a genre cop show, where the gang got back together at the start of each season; the way that “Mad Men” works as a melodrama; the way that “30 Rock”’s workplace is structured almost exactly like “Mary Tyler Moore”—and backseats pleasure like it’s something lesser than, instead of being the whole point. TV is not homework, and that is one of the very best things about it.





This is part of why I hate the “New Girl” versus “Girls” comparison: TV is in such a strange moment right, it is serving both all of us ultra-attentive, super viewers who are on the hunt for challenging, original art at every turn, and people who just want to watch something they enjoy after a long day of work. One of those ways of watching TV is not, I don’t think, better than the other, especially because I suspect they overlap all the time (the art TV that really works, works because we love it too). Comparing “New Girl” to “Girls” makes the really impressive accomplishments of “New Girl”—a network sitcom that is hilarious and inviting and fun to watch without being dumb or broad that appeals to millions of people— pale before the glare of Lena Dunham and her lock on the zeitgeist.

I hope that in 10 years if "New Girl" and "Girls" are still being discussed in the same breath, it won’t be as an either/or but together, as the set of shows that finally established series about young women as a staple comedy format. (And, in that context, the fact that “New Girl” is a hit, and not just a hit on tumblr, may make it the more powerful influence.) Forty years after “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” it would be awesome if we could get to a point where casting a woman as the point of identification in a sitcom was unremarkable.