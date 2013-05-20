Lamentations of the purported downfall of international news coverage have been plentiful in recent years, as American newspapers have slashed budgets and scaled back their global presence. The New York Times’ Bill Keller wrote about this phenomenon last December, touting the importance of full-time foreign correspondents over “reporters or anchors who parachute in when there’s a crisis.” But arguments like these often only tell part of the story, focusing on hard-news reporting more than longer-term analyses. This is where publications like The New York Review of Books (and, indeed, The New Republic) come in, publishing the kind of work collected in the forthcoming The New York Review Abroad: Fifty Years of International Reportage, edited by the magazine’s editor Robert B. Silvers with commentary by Ian Buruma.

The book is made up of a broad slate of foreign stories published by the magazine at critical junctures in history (for the most part). While the journal is not primarily known for its international work, it has long published reports from abroad: The first story in The New York Review Abroad is a 1968 dispatch from Vietnam written by Mary McCarthy. Twenty-six distinct reports from the Review’s archives follow, arranged chronologically. No central theme ties them together. While some of the pieces read like traditional newsmagazine articles, others focus on atmospheres and scene-setting. Still others are personal remembrances or surveys of scientific exploration. Meanwhile, the table of contents includes authors like Joan Didion, V.S. Naipaul, and Susan Sontag. The diversity can make for an occasionally disjointed feeling, but this ultimately fails to detract from the content itself.

The diversity of the coverage in fact serves as a useful reminder of the importance of long-view international coverage. The collection’s second piece, Stephen Spender’s haunting article about the Paris student uprising of 1968, contains the book’s most compelling articulation of its own merits: “Journalism inevitably falsifies by concentrating on the scene and the subject, in a situation where what is most significant may be not the scene and not the subject.” Rather than the “first rough draft of history,” these stories are first-draft historical analyses. There is little indication that the rest of the stories are similarly conscious of their role, but Silvers’s selections each recall the historical necessity of reflection beyond hard news coverage. The articles do not approach the realm of abstract philosophy or qualify as traditional event coverage. But each struck a balance that must have enhanced readers’ understanding when they were published. The importance of contemporary news analysis is hardly controversial, but this entertaining collection makes it compellingly clear.

“Journalism inevitably falsifies by concentrating on the scene and the subject."

Of particular note are Spender’s Paris story, Caroline Blackwood’s meditations on Liverpool’s gravediggers strike in 1979, Ryszard Kapuscinski’s portrayal of his adventures in Nigeria published in 1986, Timothy Garton Ash’s overwhelming 1990 essay on his time in Václav Havel’s Prague, Amos Elon’s 1993 dispatch from conflicted Kaliningrad, Tim Judah’s take on the state of Afghanistan in late 2001, and Mischa Berlinski’s evaluation of Haitian culture, published just last year. These stories have aged well—few are strictly “reportage,” but each illuminates aspects of the relevant time or place that might be lost to the researcher who only searches newspaper coverage.