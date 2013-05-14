If you made a word cloud of profiles about Cheryl Mills in the Beltway press—and there have been several—“loyalty” would loom very large. That loyalty specifically extends to two people: Bill and Hillary Clinton, both of whom she has worked for. “She is incredibly loyal to the president,” an anonymous White House aide told the Washington Post in 1999. “If something’s on the other side of a brick wall and the Clintons need it, she’ll find a way to get to it: over, around, or through.” During Hillary Clinton’s 2008 primary campaign, a different New York Times reporter noted that Mills was “especially close” to the former president. When Hillary hired her to be her chief-of-staff and counselor at the State Department, Politico reported, “Mills had a quality both Clintons seem to value most: loyalty.” Around the same time, a former campaign staffer averred to The New Republic, “Cheryl is extremely loyal to both Clintons.”

Mills, at the time a 27-year-old lawyer, joined the Clintons' transition team in 1992, and became associate counsel to the president the following year. Her big moment in the national spotlight—and her most visible show of loyalty—came near the end of that decade, when she dramatically took to the U.S. Senate floor to defend her boss in his impeachment trial. Though she proffered various legal arguments, what resonated most was her personal testimony, almost like that of a character witness, which derived much strength from the fact that she was a young black woman. “I stand here before you today because America decided that the way things were was not how they’re going to be. We the people decided that we all deserved a better deal,” she said, and then added, “I stand here before you today because President Bill Clinton believed I could stand here for him.”

Mills’s relationship with the Clintons plays a crucial part in the GOP-fueled controversy over the State Department's handling of the 2012 attack on the Benghazi, Libya consulate that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens. Yet her loyalty and tenacity—the instinct to pounce, rather than come clean—may have prevented her from dealing with the Benghazi fallout in a maximally transparent way. And that, in turn, has given the GOP one more issue to seize on during President Barack Obama's increasingly complicated second term.

In testimony before a House committee last week, Gregory Hicks, who had been the second-ranking U.S. diplomat in Libya at the time of the attack, said that when Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican from Utah, traveled to Libya not a month after the attack to investigate potential failures prior to it, including whether the State Department should have acted on advance warnings of an attack, Hicks’s State bosses ordered him not to speak to Chaffetz. When he did so anyway—in one instance without a State lawyer, who reportedly lacked sufficient security clearance—Mills angrily reprimanded him over the phone, he alleges. “She—demanded a report on the visit,” Hicks testified. “She was upset.”