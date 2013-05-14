Most early proposals had to do with corporate governance, but the 1970s brought the first proposals on social issues, such as divestment from South Africa or environmental responsibility. Over time, however, socially responsible investors began focusing on corporate governance: the best way to get a CEO’s attention on an issue was by threatening to replace him. “I was head of corporate affairs for the Teamsters, blasting out proposals,” said Bartlett Naylor, now with Public Citizen. “I realized that you can’t get anywhere with ‘Be nice to your employees.’ But when we filed a proposal about splitting the chair and the CEO, it was amazing how the corporate secretary would want to come down to the Teamster offices and see what our concerns were.”

This shift, from making proposals designed primarily to generate headlines (“Activists Protest Annual Meeting”) to seeking real changes in the way corporations manage their affairs appealed to a broader spectrum of shareholders. “When you ask shareholders to vote, you’re not asking all Americans,” Naylor explained. “These people are making money on that company. So you have to use the tools available to you to get management to do what you want.” While the Sisters of Mercy and a Wall Street institutional investor like TIAA-Cref may define shareholder value differently, all have a common interest in protecting their long-term investments and increasing returns. While tighter controls on management and independent boards may not automatically lead to better working conditions or a more sustainable planet, socially responsible investors did find value in using their power as shareholders, particularly amid a wave of predatory corporate behavior throughout the last decade which had dire impacts on the economy. So while the social proposals continued, an unspoken alliance on corporate governance was struck.

The road to a shareholder vote, however, is fraught with obstacles. Companies have recently implemented confusing notice periods to try and artificially limit proposals. They often challenge the validity of proposals with the SEC, arguing that they violate the technical rules governing the process. Companies argue that the activist stands to gain a personal benefit from the proposal, or that the proposal deals with a matter “relating to the company’s ordinary business operations.” One celebrated case from 2012 went even further: Chevron subpoenaed Trillium Asset Management, a sustainable investment group that sponsored several proposals in the past, for documents relating to their work. In another example, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently put out a study arguing that union-backed shareholder activism doesn’t increase shareholder value, in a clear attempt to stop the surge in proposals. Said Brandon Rees, “A lot of these companies have a view that any vote against management is a wrong vote.”

More often, companies try to pre-empt shareholder proposals by meeting with shareholders and reaching an agreement acceptable to both sides that gets the proposal withdrawn. “About one-third of these cases come to agreements,” said Tim Smith, a longtime activist shareholder with Walden Asset Management who files about twenty-five proposals a year. “We don’t always get everything we want, but we often at least move the needle.”

When a company and activists cannot come to agreement, the proposal goes before shareholders at the annual meeting. The company can place arguments opposing the proposal into the proxy statement that goes to shareholders. Activists have their own letters they send off. And the campaign to influence big shareholders who control lots of votes begins. Some of that process involves a relatively obscure pair of organizations, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. These are known as shareholder advisory firms, and they wield significant influence over the outcome of the more controversial proposals.