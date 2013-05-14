Pennsylvania was all but ignored in 2012, but the Keystone State is poised to return to prominence in 2016. On Tuesday, Joe Sestak, a former Democratic congressman, indicated his interest in a rematch with Republican Senator Pat Toomey in 2016. And the 2012 presidential election results no doubt have attracted the attention of Republican strategists, since Pennsylvania voted for President Barack Obama by just 5.4 points—as much as Colorado and less than Obama’s wider victories in battlegrounds like Iowa, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Nevada. That margin is partly why Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report believes that Pennsylvania is a "GOP keystone," representing “the biggest promise” for the party in 2016. I disagree. While the next Republican candidate should campaign in Pennsylvania, winning the state's 20 electoral votes will be tough—probably tougher than any battleground state, save Nevada.

Pennsylvania’s always close, but it has been blue in six consecutive presidential elections. Walter’s math highlights why that streak could continue. From Walter’s perspective, the GOP needs “just” 45 percent in the Philadelphia media market, but that’s not going to happen—not without a decisive Republican victory. The city proper, which comprises about 35 percent of the Philadelphia media market and is a well-oiled Democratic machine, gave Obama 85 percent of the vote last November. In 2010, Democratic gubernatorial and senate candidates received 83 and 84 percent of Philadelphia, even while losing statewide.

If Republicans want to win 45 percent of the Philadelphia media market, they’ll need about 60 percent in the Philadelphia suburbs. That’s not happening, either. The last Republican to come close was Senator Arlen Specter, a pro-choice, long-time incumbent who only received 56 percent of the two-party vote in the Philly burbs in an uncompetitive 2004 contest.

Pennsylvania is a diverse state—too diverse for the GOP to win by making narrow, concentrated gains among any single demographic group or region. Toomey and Governor Tom Corbett didn’t approach Walter’s benchmark in the Philadelphia media market, but they won with broad gains across the state. The necessity of a broad coalition could make Pennsylvania a tougher target for Republicans than more homogenous battlegrounds, where big gains among a single, overrepresented group could turn the state red.