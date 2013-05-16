It’s been a bad week for the president. Between revelations about the IRS’s targeting of the Tea Party and news of the Justice Department’s seizing the phone records from the Associated Press, an administration that promised a new sort of politics seems to have put itself in a position where Obama is being compared to Richard M. Nixon and George W. Bush. Obama’s supporters say the Nixon and Bush comparisons are unfair. And in many cases they’re right.

Take the Nixon comparison. On the one hand, it's true that in both administrations, the IRS engaged in outrageous political targeting. But it’s a hard to see a parallel. Yes, people from a hostile political camp were systematically scrutinized. But where Nixon’s political operation was intimately involved in targeted audits and other Watergate-era skullduggery, Obama’s IRS issues took place in the bowels of the bureaucracy, where workers focused special scrutiny on the portion of the political spectrum that featured most of the fundraising innovation between 2009 and 2012.

The Bush comparison, which focuses on the administration’s ferocious stance towards leaks and whistleblowers, initially seems more apposite. In an illuminating examination from 2012, Charlie Savage of the New York Times concluded that Obama had six leak related prosecutions under the Espionage Act, as opposed to only three under all previous presidents combined. Obama had touted this record to his Republican critics at the time as proof that he was hawkish on whistleblowing. In fact, Savage concluded, the crackdown didn’t reflect any personal involvement or directives from the president himself. “Instead,” he wrote, “it was unplanned, resulting from several leftover investigations from the Bush administration, a proliferation of e-mail and computer audit trails that increasingly can pinpoint reporters’ sources, bipartisan support in Congress for a tougher approach, and a push by the director of national intelligence in 2009 that sharpened the system for tracking disclosures.”

What’s more illuminating, in terms of this week’s swirling politics, is the way the administration talks about its controversial actions. To his credit, Obama immediately condemned the IRS profiling. But when it comes to the AP snooping controversy—or any other issue involving government secrecy—there’s a five-year history of cool-headed technocratic arrogance when it comes to issues involving government secrecy and transparency: The administration talks as if it believes that mandarin progressive elites know what’s best for the country, and any critic or whistleblower who challenges its judgments about national security should go through internal channels or be ruthlessly suppressed.