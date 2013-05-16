In Washington, it’s almost a rite of passage for a president to be compared to Richard Nixon, and this week the current occupant of the White House got his. The lawyer who represented the New York Times during the Pentagon Papers ordeal wrote a piece comparing the president’s dealings with the press to Nixon’s, only to conclude that Obama is worse. George Will referred to the IRS investigation of conservative 501(c)4s as more evidence of “the Obama administration’s lawlessness” that “echoes Watergate.” Politico’s Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei noted that the reporters on yesterday’s episode of MSNBC's “Morning Joe” “made it sound like Obama is a latter-day Richard Nixon.” And that’s just the tamer mainstream stuff.



Of course, most of these comparisons require a bit of historic amnesia. While Nixon used the IRS to intimidate and investigate his enemies, there’s no evidence that Obama had any clue about the agency’s wrongdoings. There also doesn’t seem to be any cover up, since the story itself was uncovered by an inspector general report that was slated to be made public this week. And it appears that the Justice Department broke its own binding regulations, but not necessarily the letter of the law, in secretly obtaining two months’ worth of Associated Press phone records. It’s troubling, just not quite Nixon territory.

But the press, drooling over this week's bounty of scandal (and terrified that they might miss the next real Watergate, as most reporters did the original), cannot resist the comparison. If it's any consolation to beleaguered Obama, here's proof that the press has never resisted the comparison:

George W. Bush