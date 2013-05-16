There was some initial Beltway confusion this week in the search for a larger, unifying meaning to justify our monomaniacal coverage of the scandal trifecta. The scandals showed that Barack Obama was too political. No, they showed that he was not political enough. (These two ran side by side in the same publication.) They showed that he was a power-hungry Nixon redux; they showed that he was an impotent bystander. But gradually a consensus has emerged: The implication of the scandals is that, taken together, they undermine the case for government, which grievously injures the president, party, and political philosophy that require people to have faith in government’s ability to do good. This is now the received wisdom passed down from the ultimate arbiters.

This doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. Two of the scandals are pretty easy to dismiss from this formulation. It’s becoming less and less clear just what the scandal is around Benghazi, and to the extent that grave mistakes were made there, they involved a government that had insufficient reach when it mattered. The subpoena of Associated Press phone records raises troubling questions about the administration’s security-state mindset, but as New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait has noted, this is very distinct from the critique of big government that conservatives and pundits are trying to knit here: After all, it was Republicans who demanded the administration investigate the Yemen-related leak that is likely at the heart of the records seizure.

The scandal where the new narrative seems most apt is, of course, the IRS' targeting of conservative groups. But it, too, does not sustain a grand indictment of government’s capacity to do its job. Saying it does requires overlooking a rather basic distinction: between fundamentally sensible or even half-sensible laws and regulations, and unworkable and absurd ones. It also means overlooking how the laws and regulations that were being so buffoonishly enforced in this instance came about.

As Bloomberg View's Josh Barro and others have pointed out, it was ridiculous in the first place that employees of the Internal Revenue Service, whose job is to, you know, collect revenue, were engaged in the practice of doing something completely different: determining whether politically-minded groups were engaging in election-related activities with more or less than 50 percent of their time and money. This does not at all excuse the seemingly slanted way the employees approached their task; but it does help explain why they were spending so much of their time on such laughably Dilbertesque work, with endless questionnaires seeking to determine the exact nature of the groups seeking 501(c)(4) status. Taken to their bureaucratic extreme, the hazy regulations around 501(c)(4)'s would inevitably produce such nitpicking questions of the groups.