For those of us who have long wondered why the Justice Department never investigated Wall Street, the Associated Press subpoena scandal illustrates a key point: The Justice Department sets priorities based on what it hears from the White House. When the White House wanted to identify and prosecute leakers of classified information, Justice sprang into action and used extremely aggressive tactics. "I make no apologies" President Obama said today, for being concerned about leaks.

Here, the AP story is the mirror opposite of the Wall Street scandal. After the financial crisis, when Justice Department leaders cocked their ears toward the Obama White House and Treasury Department, they heard nothing. Consequently, Justice adopted a passive, decentralized and desultory approach to Wall Street investigations. The clear priority at the very top of our government was to restore the health of the financial industry, not to punish those who nearly wrecked it. Even as we learned about the failures of Justice Department leaders to organize any significant effort at pursuing Wall Street fraud, there was no self-correction.

This happened because President Obama has provided deceptive “cover” for the Justice Department’s failures. First, he has stated repeatedly that most Wall Street behavior was “unethical” but not illegal (then why the numerous civil fraud actions against the major banks brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission?). And, second, he created two Potemkin financial fraud task forces to give a false impression of a centrailized, aggressive effort. Meanwhile, from the earliest days of his presidency, Obama has appointed officials from the finance industry or white-collar defense bar who rotate into government and back into the finance industry or the law firms that defended banks.

Before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Attorney General Eric Holder—berated for years by Republicans for the Fast and Furious operation and Justice’s actions on immigration and voting rights—quietly dug himself even deeper by contradicting his own previous admission that the size of megabanks has been an “inhibiting factor” in prosecutions: "Let me be very, very, very clear,” he said. “Banks are not too big to jail.”