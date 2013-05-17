"There are several problems with these signature pads," says Alan Hedge, an ergonomics professor at Cornell University. "The stylus design tends to be heavier and bulkier than a regular pen, so it feels less familiar, and it tends to be tethered with cord that’s often not very flexible. Also, the stylus tip tends to be larger than a pen/pencil tip and typically doesn’t move smoothly over surface, which is crucial for smooth writing."

When using a credit card to pay for dinner or a taxi ride, crafting a solid signature can be similarly challenging. Signature lines are often far too small, and in many instances we don’t have access to a flat surface upon which to write.

Largely due to these combined frustrations, it just doesn't seem worth it to care all that much about what our signatures look like anymore. So we scribble and move on. And we've arrived at a moment in history when, unless you're someone like Jack Lew or Queen Elizabeth II or Thomas Pynchon, no one really cares about your signature or what it looks like. So if you’re trying to do some cute thing with especially loopy Ls or fancy hearts, your efforts are going to waste. Signatures, simply put, just aren't what they used to be. "We still try to express our individuality, of course," notes Thornton, "but just not with signatures as the medium. The way to rebel now is not through handwriting and signatures."

While that's true generally, in another sense, this could be the exact right moment for using our signatures to fight the power. If UPS and Uniqlo are going to force us to interact with these horrendous signature pads, and we are resorting to chicken scratch in most cases anyway, why continue to scribble without any purpose or intent?

In his book, Prank the Monkey, humorist John Hargrave recounts a wonderfully hilarious experiment he conducted that is, importantly, quite capable of being repeated on a massive scale. Hargrave set out to test a hypothesis that clerks accepting credit card signatures almost never pay attention to the receipts we sign. First he adorned his name with rainbows and peace signs on a receipt. Another time, he scribbled a dark black mess that appeared as though he was trying to cover up a signature so that people wouldn’t be able to tell who signed. Both made the cut, no questions asked. He did a grid of 28 rectangles on the signature line one time. No problem. Same goes for the instance when he signed his name as a stick figure accompanied by some grass and a flower. Hargrave signed receipts in hieroglyphics, wrote "Mariah Carey," and signed in all caps as "BEETHOVEN." Even when he wrote, "I stole this card" on a signature line, no one called him on it, and the transaction went through.

Hargrave's DIY study proved what we all by now know: In most cases, no one is paying attention to our signatures, and the act of signing our names to authorize transactions has become a joke. At the same time, most of us are showing, via scribbles, that we no longer have much concern for the legibility of our signatures. So this would appear to be an ideal time to implement Hargrave's hijinks more broadly.

Next time you buy something at H&M, sign as "Prince Harry" or, better yet, the Prince symbol. When the check comes for lunch, try out a signature composed of Pac-Man being chased by some ghosts. Use the signature line to tell your cabbie, "You Have Pretty Eyes." Be creative, and super ridiculous.

If enough of us go this route, it's very possible that some company or individual will be persuaded to find a better way forward when it comes to verifying consumer transactions. At the very least, it might mean that clerks and tellers and waiters are instructed to pay more attention in the future, which will help curb fraud. But maybe it leads to something even better: an overhaul of the practice of signing our names in favor of something more secure and less prone to pranksterism.

"We may go back to the old regime, where the entire point of signatures is only to establish legal identity, and signatures have nothing to do with individuality," Thornton says, when asked whether she could envision a time in the near future when signatures are phased out completely. "And if we're going to do that, we may as well replace the signature and go with a DNA sample on the mortgage."

Perhaps that's a bit extreme as far as signature replacements go. But don't laugh too hard, and get ready to think these issues through more thoroughly in the coming years, because Thornton's half-joking suggestion is a sign of things to come. We all know that scribbled, illegible signatures aren't ideal, and because we also know changes are long overdue, you'll be hearing plenty more about new and innovative signature 2.0 options in the near future. Here's hoping we all pay more attention to the details and potential consequences of such ideas than the waitress at the Bonefish Grill in Yonkers did last weekend when I signed the dinner check with a single squiggly line extending from left to right and devoid of any recognizable letters.

