George H.W. Bush: Winner. Early in the screenplay, we see Rodham working the phones for a Children’s Defense Fund fundraiser. She talks her way into a call with Tip O’Neill. Bush, the Republican National Committee boss, isn’t such an easy mark: His staff hangs up on her.

Joe Lieberman: Loser. In Kim’s version of Rodham’s life, the future Senator is witness to the very first meeting of Bill and Hillary. But before we get to see Lieberman telling Clinton how smart Rodham is, we watch him campaigning for city council. He hands a flyer to a pretty passer-by. She promptly dumps it in the trash. No Joementum there.

Robert Reich: Loser. The future labor secretary is the other witness to that first meeting. Reich and Hillary are consulting on some sort of paper. Bill assumes the diminutive ex-Rhodes scholar is tutoring the girl in the coke-bottle glasses. Not so: Lieberman explains that it is Hillary who is tutoring Reich.

Roger Clinton and Jim McDougal: Losers. Hillary’s first trip to Arkansas is a bad one, marred by tension with Bill’s family, friends, and the staff of his doomed congressional campaign. Especially lame: The candidate’s brother (who smokes dope on the job and tosses off homophobic insults about Hillary) and Bill’s pal McDougal (who even then appears to be trying to sell the couple on a real estate scheme called Whitewater).

Donald Rumsfeld: Loser. The president’s men—Alexander Haig, Pat Buchanan et al.—are depicted uttering various entitled-White-House-aide clichés in Rodham’s presence. But it’s Rumsfeld who gets faced: When Hillary, who seems to know everyone in town, meets the Nixon staffer and future defense secretary, he has to remind her that they met a half-decade earlier. She doesn’t remember him. (Bonus loser: Henry Paulson. The future treasury secretary doesn’t have any lines at all. He’s depicted as a nametag-wearing White House aide who ushers Hillary back to a meeting. Dork.)

Bernard Nussbaum: Winner. Nussbaum would go on to quit Bill Clinton’s White House to protest the appointment of a Whitewater special prosecutor. In Kim’s screenplay, the committee lawyer and boss to Hillary is depicted as a dogged investigator—i.e., the sort who’d know just how damaging a protracted investigation can be.

Bob Woodward: Loser. The Washington Post scribe may have unearthed Watergate, but in Kim’s screenplay he can’t tell Hillary from the two other women who work for the committee. She tells him to get a life.

Marian Wright Edelman: Winner. Hillary’s boss at the Children’s Defense Fund serves as a kind of moral guide, encouraging Rodham’s ambition and offering a poetic send-off—something about being genuine and knowing yourself—when a guilt-ridden Hillary abandons Washington for Arkansas.

Hillary Rodham: Winner. If Kim’s screenplay ever makes it to the big screen, it’s a safe bet that its heroine’s political team will be anxious about the optics of a possible president discussing her breasts, disparaging rednecks, and tossing Roger Clinton’s bong across the room. But it presents Hillary as a fundamentally sympathetic character. They should hope "Rodham" gets made. Though they should also hope the bit where she sings a Carly Simon song gets cut.

Michael Schaffer is editorial director at The New Republic. Follow Michael on Twitter @michaelshaffer