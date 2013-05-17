It’s true that the IRS performs several of Obamacare’s critical functions. Starting next year, the IRS will be distributing the tax credits that will make insurance affordable for millions of Americans. The IRS will also be responsible for enforcing the “personal responsibility requirement”—a.k.a., the individual mandate. To do that, it must figure out who has insurance, and then, under certain circumstances, impose a tax penalty on people who do not.

Republicans have unified in opposition to the mandate, which many of them once championed, ever since Obama adopted embraced the idea. They say it’s an unprecedented, un-American invasion of liberty. Those arguments have resonated with many Americans, and now the Republicans hope to tap into that feeling to stir up more opposition to the health care law. For all that I know about public opinion, the Republican gambit will succeed.

But it shouldn’t. The medical privacy nightmare is a figment of the libertarian imagination. The IRS will never see an actual medical record, let alone meddle with decision-making by doctors and hospitals. The agency will deal entirely with financial matters—how much money you make and whether you have insurance.

As for the mandate, it’s pretty weak. It includes all sorts of exemptions—for people who are poor or whose insurance options would cost more than 8 percent of income, as well as people who object to insurance on religious grounds. More important, it has a flimsy enforcement mechanism. If you’re assessed the penalty and choose not to pay it, the IRS can take only one step: It can withhold future tax rebates, should you qualify for any. And that’s it. By law, failure to pay the penalty carries no other consequences.

I suppose Republicans might worry that agents would treat exemption appeals from certain people more skeptically, just as the IRS employees in Cincinnati zeroed in on non-profit conservative groups for scrutiny. But if you’re worried about the IRS discriminating against individuals, selective application of a modest, non-enforceable tax penalty seems like a trivial matter given the other options the agency has at its disposal. After all, the IRS has the power to conduct audits, which can be brutal, and dial income tax penalties way up or down.