Few Americans had probably heard of Rob Ford before yesterday evening, when a bizarre story about the mayor of Toronto allegedly smoking crack cocaine appeared first on Gawker and then the Toronto Star, and promptly went viral. Gawker editor John Cook and two Star reporters were recently shown a bizarre video seemingly depicting Ford smoking what appears to be a crack pipe in the company of two other men. (In the video, the person who looks like Ford is also heard referring to Justin Trudeau, the son of revered Canadian politician Pierre Trudeau and the current leader of the Canadian Liberal Party, as a "fag.") According to the Star, the video is currently in the possession of a small group of Somali men involved in the Toronto drug trade who are trying to finance a move to Western Canada. They are currently asking for over $100,000 to release the tape.

It's possible that Ford's success was spurred by the Tea Party across the border.

Even by the standards of the American news cycle this story is kind of nuts. It combines all of the key elements of the most memorable political scandals of the U.S.: hubris, power, organized crime, hypocrisy, drugs, incriminating cell-phone footage, swearing, vans in parking lots. And by Canadian standards—where even the most egregious political misbehaviors tend to be pretty dull—Ford's implosion is a once-in-a-decade event. Given Ford's peculiar political persona it also makes perfect sense. More than any other Canadian in recent memory, the Toronto mayor has embodied the American conservative political style. It’s perfectly natural that he should destroy himself in spectacularly south-of-the-border fashion.

For a country where “flamboyant politician” generally suggests, at most a willingness to take off your shirt in public, Rob Ford seemed like a character imported from a Mike Judge movie. Ford's appeal, even as a mere councilor, was that he was unafraid to insult people whom he deemed to be inferior to him, and then revel in his impoliteness. He was not compassionate, he was not careful. He was a big man with an outsized personality who didn't care what other people thought.

The co-director of a business-label operation in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, Ford first came into politics as a councilor for his Etobicoke district, running on a platform budget-cutting. He marketed himself as a populist and cultivated a macho, no-holds-barred willingness to take on “special interest groups.” Ford’s definition of these groups appeared to run the gamut of right-wing fixations, from gays and lesbians (on the city council, he advocated cutting funding to AIDS groups because "if you are not doing needles and you are not gay, you wouldn't get AIDS probably") to bicyclists ("a pain in the ass"). In 2008, he also got in trouble for comments about Toronto’s significant Asian population: “oriental people,” he said, “work like dogs.”