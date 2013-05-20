Dear Television is Jane Hu, Evan Kindley, Lili Loofbourow, and Phillip Maciak. This season, they'll be posting weekly letters about AMC's "Mad Men." While this is not a full recap, there are still plenty of spoilers. Read the last installment here.

Dear TV, “Mad Men” traffics in verbal metaphors and visual fact—a formula that Matt Weiner sometimes adheres to a little too faithfully. The images and fashion tell us one thing, while nuance is conveyed through language that, if done well, leaves us working through its implications long after they’re spoken. (It’s almost as if it’s a show about advertising.) And so, with a title like “The Crash,” there’s a safe bet that viewers are in for some kind of ride. The most obvious reference to this title is quickly done away with, as Ken’s cold open car crash that begins the episode gets forgotten by the first commercial break.

Ken is, like the rest of SCDPCGC, worn out at the start of “The Crash,” and Chevy isn’t relenting on how much new copy they’re expecting by Tuesday morning. It being 1968, Jim Cutler a.k.a. Aaron Echolls calls up his doctor a.k.a. speed-provider “to get Kenny here fixed up.” True to his word, Jim gets “everyone fixed up,” generating more verbal metaphors than is probably wise for a single episode—even in a show like “Mad Men.” After all, there are metaphors (like those we find in just about every single title) and then there are metaphors, like the ones Don doles out in this episode. These metaphor-laden speeches are dramatic and ridiculous, dreamt up in a flurry of a white-bread-and-mayo diet, sleep deprivation, and proprietary Energy Serum. And not only is Ken’s near-death experience quickly overshadowed, but so too is Frank Gleason’s actual death. “Either get used to it, or stop thinking about it,” suggests Roger—a line that can be read, if we want to take the metaphor one step more meta (and recappers of “Mad Men” so often do) as a general tip on how to experience Weiner’s show.

What if Don's inspiration was just a rigorously drugged-up confidence all along?

The fact is that “Mad Men” is not known for its narrative consistency, or even its narrative sense. The last time it could be believably described as coherent was sometime during season one, and only by dint of having not accumulated much backstory yet. A few seasons later—with all those famous time lapses and dropped plotlines—and “Mad Men” has repeated its trademark moves so often that I’m sincerely impressed at how the show manages to be both groaningly predictable and wildly inconsistent. Last week, Evan compared the clipped and isolated storylines of “Man With a Plan” to a modernist novel. This week, “The Crash” (lead by the directorial prowess of Michael Uppendahl) decided to thematize a drug trip. I mean, it’s almost the ’70s! Drugs come in all forms, and a “complex vitamin superdose” injected from behind seems harmless enough? Megan’s skirts are only going in one direction (with Sally’s following not too far behind), and I hope you enjoyed Peggy's polite response to Stan's “great ass” compliment as much as I did. “The Crash” is officially the butt joke of “Mad Men” episodes, and we all know how versatile butt jokes can be.